PHILADELPHIA — CJ Furey took a look around as he ran in from the Citizens Bank Park bullpen Monday afternoon.

It was the first time the St. Augustine Prep graduate would pitch in a big league stadium.

“I’ve always dreamed of playing in a stadium like this,” Furey said. “It felt like it was a big league game. You got to warm up in the bullpen, got the call on the phone and got to run into the mound.”

The way Furey pitched made the day even more memorable.

Furey struck out six in three scoreless innings as Tri-Cape rallied to beat Delaware South 6-5 in a Carpenter Cup Classic semifinal. Tri-Cape, the two-time defending champions, will meet Jersey Shore for the championship at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Citizens Bank.

“I knew I had to keep my composure and make it like a normal game,” Furey said. “When I got on the mound, I locked in and thought of it as just St. Augustine’s field or something like that. It was a pretty good experience and a pretty good time. One day you hope you can make it back here and do something like this again.”

The Carpenter Cup is an all-star tournament run by the Phillies that features 16 teams from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware. It began in 1986 and is named after former Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter. Tri-Cape consists of players from the Cape-Atlantic League and the Tri-County Conference.

Furey’s performance was critical. Tri-Cape trailed 5-2 when he entered the game. Furey, who will continue his career at Villanova University, struck out the side in the third inning. He struck out two more in the fourth.

In the fifth, the left-hander allowed a single but then picked the runner off first base. Furey threw 39 pitches, walked one and allowed that lone hit. He credited his fastball for his success.

“I was burning them on the inside,” he said, “and they weren’t catching up to it. I just lived there.”

Tri-Cape took the lead for good when Robert Carfagno of Highland Regional hit a two-home run into the left-field seats in the bottom of the fourth.

“It was 2-0, and I was only looking for one pitch,” Carfagno said. “I wasn’t trying to do too much. The rest is history.”

Carfagno, however, had his doubts about whether the ball would reach the seats.

“I didn’t think it had the launch angle,” he said. “But all I heard was, ‘Get out! Get out!’ And then I was rounding the bases. To be able to put us up and put us in the championship game means a lot to me.”

Yenuelle Rodriguez of Vineland also sparked Tri-Cape offensively with a two-run double and two runs scored. Ryley Betts of Buena Regional went 2 for 3, including a double. Tanner Oliva of Cape May Tech was 1-1 with a run scored.

Tri-Cape has won 11 straight Carpenter Cup games. No team has won three straight Cups in the event’s 37-year history.

“Tri-Cape is going for the three-peat,” Carfagno said, “and with this team I think we can do it.”