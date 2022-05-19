CJ Furey and Ryan Weingartner lead St. Augustine to Diamond Classic title

PITMAN – CJ Furey faced the biggest moment of his high school baseball career Wednesday night.

How the junior pitcher navigated it made it possible for his St. Augustine Prep baseball teammate Ryan Weingartner to later save the day.

Furey pitched five innings for the win, and Weingartner hit a home run and got the final three outs as the Hermits beat Lenape 4-2 to win the 48th annual Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic at Alcyon Park.

“It’s a dream come true that we got the job done as a team,” Weingartner said. “We came out and proved why we’re the best team.”

The momentum turned in St. Augustine’s favor in the top of the second inning.

Lenape led 2-0. The Indians had the bases loaded. Furey was behind in the count to the hitter at the plate 2-0.

“That was a grow-up moment for him,” St. Augustine coach Mike Bylone said. “We trusted him.”

Furey escaped the jam with back-to-back strikeouts. He would throw three more scoreless innings, finishing the game with seven strikeouts, three walks and six hits allowed.

“I know my guys,” Furey said. “Everyone fights to the last out. The nerves were kicking for all of us early in the game, so I really wasn’t worried falling behind early because I knew we would fight and come back stronger.”

The Classic is a 16-team, single-elimination tournament that features nearly all of South Jersey’s top teams. Top-seeded St. Augustine (20-1) is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11. Seventh-seeded Lenape (15-3) is ranked No. 3.

Fans surrounded Alcyon Field to watch the final on a comfortable night under the lights.

“This is an awesome experience for our guys,” Lenape coach Mike Wasienko said. “This is a learning experience, not a loss.”

The Hermits tied the game in the bottom of the second on a Marco Levari RBI double and an Austin Sofran RBI single.

They took the lead for good on Weingartner’s opposite field solo home run in the bottom of the third. It was his seventh of the season.

“It felt good off the barrel,” Weingartner said. “I never played here, so I really don’t know the dimensions, but it felt good and it was a big moment.”

Later that inning, Mason Dorsey made it 4-2 Hermits with an RBI single. After Furey left the mound, Holden deJong pitched a scoreless sixth for the Hermits.

Lenape tried to rally in its final at-bat in the top of the seventh. After a pair of walks, the Indians had runners at first and second with nobody out.

Weingartner then shifted from shortstop to the pitching mound.

The Saint Joseph recruit struck out the only three hitters he faced on 13 pitches to clinch the win.

“I pitched in the state championship before and several other big games,” he said. “I was prepared for the moment. Coaches trust me and that puts all the confidence in the world in me to go out, throw strikes and get the job done. I just tried to throw strikes and blow it by them.”

The Hermits threw water bottles in the air and rushed the mound after the final out. St. Augustine also won the Classic in 2014 and 2017. St. Augustine’s top goal is to win a state championship. This tournament is a close second.

The Classic is named after the late Hartmann, the former Eastern coach and long-time fixture on the South Jersey baseball scene. He died in January at the age of 90. Wednesday’s win was even more meaningful for Bylone, who was close with Hartmann.

“It never gets old,” Bylone said. “This is one of our goals. it’s very special - especially in the year Joe passed.”

Lenape;110 000 0-2 6 0

St. Augustine;022 000 0-4 6 3

2B. LEN. Hunter; SA. Dorsey, Levari

HR. SA. Weingartner

WP. Furey

LP. Topolski

