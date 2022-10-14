Christian Rando throws 4 TDs, Egg Harbor Township beats Vineland 35-21

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Christian Rando took two knees in the final minute and, as the time on the clock expired, embraced his teammates.

The Egg Harbor Township High School football team had snapped a three-game skid with a 35-21 win over Vineland in a West Jersey Football League nondivision game Friday.

The moment was emotional and special for the entire program.

“It was a close game. The whole game,” said Rando, 17. “I just had to help my team and do whatever I could to get us the win. … It was a long stretch. It feels good to get this win.”

Rando, a senior quarterback, threw for 178 yards and four touchdowns. He added 28 rushing yards and a score. He also had an interception in the final minutes.

The score was tied 14-14 at halftime and 21-21 after the third quarter. The Eagles improved to 3-5. The Fighting Clan fell to 2-6.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we took it play-by-play,” Rando said. “We dogged it out and came out with a win.”

EHT received the second-half kickoff. Two plays into the drive, Rando connected with DJ Germann for a 72-yard touchdown pass to give the Eagles a 21-14 lead. Vineland responded a few drives later when sophomore quarterback Daniel Russo rushed 51

yards to tie the game 21-21.

Each team traded possessions as the game went into the fourth quarter. With 10 minutes, 8 seconds remaining, Russo intercepted a pass at the Fighting Clan’s 1-yard line. Vineland did not do anything with the opportunity, and EHT soon regained the lead.

Rando threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Jay-Nelly Reyes to give the Eagles a 28-21 lead. Reyes had 86 yards and three scores.

Both Reyes and Germann, who had 28 rushing yards, never played football with EHT. Both seniors are top players on the basketball team.

Friday was EHT’s last regular-season game.

“Our kids have worked hard and then through ups and downs, some of them being out of our control,” EHT coach Kevin Stetser said. “Much of it in our control.

“But I said it to the group before the game. I am proud to coach them. They work hard. They are good kids, really good kids. They deserve this feeling and they went out and earned it.”

Vineland went three-and-out on its ensuing drive, a drive that stalled after Eugene Allen’s sack. The EHT senior finished with five tackles. On EHT’s drive, Brian Tennett Jr. ran 41 yards to the Vineland 2, and Rando scored.

“Vineland had playoffs on the line, and I told them that,” Stetser said. “They are a good program. We played these guys forever. We knew they were going to come in and ready to play. They are big and physical. Our kids stepped up.”

EHT and Vineland went three-and-out on their opening possessions of the game. The Fighting Clan started with great field possession on their second drive, but turned the ball over on downs at the Eagles’ 20-yard line.

On the first play of the ensuing drive, Vineland junior Ryan Maven recovered a fumble to set up his team at the EHT 8. Two plays later, Russo rushed 5 yards to give Vineland a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles responded with a 10-play, 56 yard drive. On second-and-13, Rando threw an 18-yard TD pass to Reyes. But the snap was fumbled on the extra point attempt, so Vineland still led 7-6.

“I’m proud of them,” said Stetser, who added his team graduated a lot from last year and feature many new faces this year. He was pleased with how his team grew throughout the season.

“I’m really happy they could have this feeling. They worked for it. They never quit. They never stop. I really appreciate these guys.”

Russo threw a 14-yard TD pass to Tayshun Newman to extend Vineland's lead to 14-6. The drive took 14 plays and went 55 yards. The biggest play was Russo’s 23 yard rush. Charles Clark added 19 rushing yards.

With 2 minutes, 10 seconds remaining in the first half, EHT put together a thrilling drive. Rando had an 8-yard pass on third-and-1 to put EHT in Vineland territory. With 34.8 seconds left, Rando threw a perfect, 40-yard pass to Reyes, who made an even more fantastic catch with a defender on him to cut the deficit to 14-12. The quarterback again hit Reyes for the two-point play, tying the game 14-14 at halftime.

EHT will now wait to see if it earns a consolation game or make the playoffs. The team has a bye next week.

“We knew what plays worked and trusted each other and executed the plays,” Rando said. “It turned out well.”