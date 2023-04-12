OCEAN CITY — Christian Elliott showed a bloop can be just as valuable as a blast Wednesday afternoon.

The Mainland Regional High School junior hit the first pitch of the game for a home run and also figured prominently into a seventh-inning rally as the Mustangs beat rival Ocean City 5-3 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Elliott finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

“We just had to play as a team,” he said. “One through nine, we all did our part, made big plays in the field, and the pitchers threw strikes. This is a team win right here.”

Elliott lined the first pitch over the center field fence for a home run.

“Ever since I was young, 12 or 13 years old, my dad said, ‘First pitch, you’re never going to get something like it (again),'” Elliott said. “It’s always a heater. The pitcher wants to get ahead. It’s always right down the middle. That’s the pitch I hunt.”

Mainland scored twice in the top of the seventh for the win. Elliott blooped a single the opposite way to right field to put runners at first and second with one out. The Mustangs then scored two runs — the first on an Ocean City fielding error and the second on a throwing miscue — to take the lead.

“Offensively, if you can limit strikeouts, good things will happen,” Mainland coach Billy Kern said. "Sometimes it’s the magnitude of the moment. Someone kicks a ball. But a lot of times it’s just high school baseball and high school baseball fields and a bad hop here and there. We try to tell them in these big games that if we can put as many balls in play as possible and make the other team catch-throw-catch, a lot of good things will happen.”

Elliott’s bloop single just cleared the head of the Ocean City second baseman. It didn’t travel as far as his first-inning blast, but in terms of determining the outcome it was no less important.

“I went down 1-2,” he said. “I was just trying to get a ball in play. It was perfectly placed.”

Mainland and Ocean City are rivals in every sport. Both are CAL American Division and South Jersey Group III contenders. Mainland (3-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (2-3) is ranked No. 9.

“This is huge,” Elliott said. "It’s the Battle of the Bridge (the Route 52 causeway). It’s always active. It’s always live. It’s the best feeling to play in it.”

Mainland sophomore Jake Lodgek, who has committed to Miami University, started on the mound and pitched impressively, striking out eight and walking four in five innings.

Despite Elliott’s home run and Lodgek’s impressive outing, Ocean City led 3-1 after two winnings behind RBI singles Duke McCarron and Shawn Repetti.

Mainland grinded its way back into the game. Will LaPointe knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. Ethan Mitnick tied the game at three with an RBI single in the sixth.

After Mainland took the lead, Cohen Cook pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh for the save.

Elliott, a junior center fielder, has started since he was a freshman. That experience makes him one of the Mustangs leaders. Mainland features just three seniors.

“Christian had such a good offseason of getting his swing together to get where he wants to be,” Kern said. "He’s put weight on. He’s running well. In big games like this, that spark you get early. He also ran down two or three balls with ease in the outfield. He’s one of the catalysts of our offense and big games like this that’s what you expect from those guys.”

Mainland battles Ocean City in baseball