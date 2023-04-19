Rutgers University freshman Christian Coppola pitched the best game of his young collegiate career Friday in the baseball team's 13-0 win over Michigan.

Coppola, a Cedar Creek High School graduate, pitched eight shutout innings. He allowed just five hits and struck out 12.

Also in the win, Trevor Cohen (Holy Spirit) went 3 for 5 with two runs, and Jordan Sweeney (Egg Harbor Township) had two hits and a run.

Nolan Watson (Southern Regional) hit a two-run homer in Dayton's 5-4 loss to Davidson. He hit a solo homer and a two-run homer in an 8-3 loss to Davidson.

Holden deJong (St. Augustine Prep) pitched 1 1/3 shutout in relief and got the win for New Jersey Institute of Technology in a 7-6 victory against Rider. He allowed a run in one inning and improved to 3-3 in an 8-6 win over Long Island.

Garrett Musey (Millville) hit a two-run double in Goldey-Beacom's 8-4 win over Felician.

Blake Ramos (Millville) had two hits and two runs in Delaware Valley's 9-8 win over Widener.

Billy Wheatley (Absegami) had two hits and a run in McDaniel's 10-8 loss to Gettysburg.

Josh Finger (Vineland) had two hits, including the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning, and scored in Neumann's 6-5 win over Gwynedd Mercy.

Jaden Millstein (Ocean City) went 3 for 5 with two runs in Vassar's 11-7 win over CCNY. He went 3 for 6 with a triple, three runs and two RBIs in a 17-13 win over Rochester Institute of Technology.

Softball

Faith Hegh (Mainland Regional) hit a pair of RBI doubles in Western Kentucky's 4-3 win over Middle Tennessee. She hit a two-run homer in a 4-2 loss to Middle Tennessee. Hegh, who was batting .397 heading into Wednesday, was also leading the nation in doubles with 17.

In Immaculata's 14-6 win over Rutgers-Newark, Peyton McGowan (EHT) went 4 for 5 with a homer and three RBIs, and Elena Anglani (Our Lady of Mercy) doubled.

Tianna Ortiz (Oakcrest) doubled and scored in Rosemont's 10-2 win over Wilson.

Zoe Bork (EHT) had two hits and two runs in Susquehanna's 13-7 win over Wilkes.

Women's track

Widener's Maria Muzzarelli won the 100-meter dash in 12.72 seconds at the Bill Butler Invitational at West Chester. She also ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (51.42).

Monmouth's Isabella Leak (EHT) was fifth in the 5,000 (17:32.96) at the Larry Ellis Invitational at Princeton. At the Bucknell Outdoor Classic, Annie Rutledge (EHT) placed third in the heptathlon blue division, which included wins in the 200 (25.96) and the 800 (2:22.61).

Rider's Mariah Stephens (EHT) and Valencia Gosser (Barnegat) ran on the third-place 4x100 relay (47.11) at the Larry Ellis Invitational. Stephens also placed fourth in the 100 hurdles (14.34).

Penn State's Lauren Princz (EHT) ran on the winning 4x100 relay (45.56) at the Bucknell Classic.

Men's track

Irvin Marable III (Pleasantville) ran on Lincoln's third-place 4x400 relay (3:20.24) at the Norfolk State Invitational.

Women's golf

Westminster's Kasey Clifford (Ocean City) tied for second with an 83 (13 over) as the host team won the Westminster Invitational.