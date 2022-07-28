Chris Sacco, Jim Harritopulos taking on new roles

Chris Sacco and Jim Harritopulos are starting new journeys.

On Monday, the Greater Egg Harbor Regional school board approved Harritopulos as the next head football coach at Absegami High School. Harritopulos takes over for Sacco, who took the athletic director position at Hammonton. The Hammonton Public Schools board approved Sacco on July 14.

Sacco has been coaching football for 15 years, seven as head coach. Harritopulos has been on the Braves staff since 2009 and was also an assistant with Holy Spirit.

“I love coaching football,” Sacco said. “It was definitely tough to give up, but this was literally the only position I would’ve left where I was at. I love Absegami and the direction we were going with the program.”

Sacco also has a connection with Hammonton.

The 2003 Hammonton graduate grew up in the town and currently lives there.

The opportunity to come home and be the athletic director was “something I could not pass up,” Sacco said.

“These opportunities don’t come up very often,” Sacco said. So, when they do and you are fortunate enough to have an opportunity to do it, you have to do it.”

Harritopulos, a 2002 Holy Spirit graduate, has been a defensive and special teams coordinator and coached running backs, linebackers, safeties and almost every offensive position. But he had never been a head coach until now.

“It has been an interesting run,” Harritopulos said. “But it’s been fun.”

Harritopulos got involved with coaching after his career at Western Connecticut State University. He contacted some of his former high school coaches and was able to get on the Spartans’ staff in 2007 and 2008. He coached under the late Bill Walsh and Charlie Roman.

“It was a great experience back then,” said Harritopulos, who then spent the next 12 seasons under Braves former coach Dennis Scuderi Jr. and the last two under Sacco.

“It kind of just rolled from there,” said Harritopulos, who started working at the school in 2008. “It’s really exciting. I get to give back to the kids kind of like how it was done for me. It’s a great town and community and we have great support in the building. I’m excited to get going and get to work on it and help these kids grow into young men.

“It’s a very exciting time and we are looking to do the best we can. It’s a lot happening quickly, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Sacco replaced Marni Henry-Parks as athletic director at Hammonton. Henry-Parks was the Blue Devils’ AD for 10 years, but worked at the school for 22. She was loved by the school and community and did a phenomenal job “with everything she was able to do,” Sacco said.

Henry-Parks is now the AD at Wall Township.

Sacco starts Aug. 8.

“There is a great foundation of programs we have here at Hammonton and some of the best facilities in the state,” said Sacco, noting Hammonton has a new turf field for field hockey and soccer. “Really, I just want to look to continue to develop and build those programs and look to see if there are any other programs we may want to add down the line. I think I’m enthusiastic and will bring a lot of energy.

“There are a lot of exciting things happening and I’m just fortunate to get to be a part of that.”

Becoming an athletic director will be new for Sacco. But, as a head coach, he has worked closely with ADs in the past, such as Pleasantville’s Stephen Townsend and Absegami’s Steve Fortis. Sacco had to assist with scheduling, budgeting, transportation and other logistics. Also, most athletic directors were once coaches, so Sacco is ready for the next step.

“You learn a lot just going through the motions as a coach,” Sacco said. “There are things I need to learn as I go through, like any new job. But I know they have a great administration, staff and coaches there. I’m looking forward to starting the journey with them. It’s very exciting.”

Absegami hosts Cedar Creek on Sept. 2 to open the season. That might not be a lot of time for a brand new coach to prepare, but the players and staff already know Harritopulos. For the most part, the Braves’ staff has been the same for the last few seasons, Harritopulos added.

“We are going to keep things the way they are,” Harritopulos said. “We have a plan. We are going to follow the plan. We are going to do our best to execute it. I’m very fortunate we have a lot of good coaches on staff who are great people to lean on and know football. I’m looking forward to working with everyone and getting this thing right.”

Sacco also said the entire staff at Absegami is great, and the players have worked very hard in the offseason. The former coach added the team “will give (Harritopulos) nothing but the best and I wish them nothing but the best.”

“He’s going to do a great job,” Sacco. “He is a smart guy and knows his football. I think he learned a lot throughout his duration being a coach. I think he’s ready to answer the call.”

Harritopulos added the Braves are looking to be competitive this season.

“I’m going to do the best I can,” he said. “It’s about the kids and the program and what’s right for the community and program. It’s not about me. I learned football from a lot of great people. … I’m just very excited and I can’t wait. I tell the guys every day how happy I am to be with them.”