Chris Ford inducted into NJSIAA Hall of Fame

Chris Ford, a 1968 Holy Spirit High School graduate who went on to play and coach in the NBA, was one of 18 people inducted into the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Hall of Fame on Tuesday in Princeton.

The 18 inductees for 2022 were outstanding New Jersey high school athletes, coaches and contributors. The ceremony was held at the Westin Princeton at Forrestal Village. The honorees were selected by a statewide committee of journalists and both active and retired school administrators.

“This 2022 class is yet another reminder that there never seems to be a shortage of remarkable individuals to honor,” said Colleen Maguire, the NJSIAA executive director, in a release. “Scholastic athletics in New Jersey has a long, and tremendously proud history, and nothing testifies to that more than the exceptional groups of inductees we have year, after year, after year.”

Ford averaged a Cape-Atlantic League-record 33 points per game as a senior (many years before the 3-point shot) for the Holy Spirit boys basketball team. He finished his career with a school-record 1,507 points.

He played three years for powerful Villanova University. The Wildcats advanced to the NCAA championship game in 1971, losing to coach John Wooden’s UCLA team 68-62. Ford averaged 15.8 points per game and 6.0 rebounds per game in his career at Villanova and helped the Wildcats to three NCAA Tournament appearances.

He played for the Detroit Pistons from 1972-78 and with the Boston Celtics from 1978-82. He averaged a career-high 15.6 points per game for the 1978-79 Celtics and was a member of their 1981 NBA championship team. For his 10-year career, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals.

Ford was a Celtics assistant coach from 1983-90 (Boston won NBA titles in 1984 and 1986). He was head coach of the Celtics from 1990-95, and coached the Eastern All-Stars in the 1991 NBA All-Star Game. He also coached the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers. He was an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2003 and the interim coach in 2004.

The 2022 NJSIAA Hall of Fame class was announced in 2021, but restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the formal induction ceremony.

