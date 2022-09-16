Chiamaka Wokocha scores 2, Absegami defeats Cedar Creek: Late Thursday roundup

Chiamaka Wokocha scored twice to lead the Absegami High School girls soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Cedar Creek in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Thursday.

The Braves (2-1) led 2-1 at halftime. Kelsey Sprouse also scored for Absegami. Julia Hartman and Adamaris Rodriguez each had one assist. Averie Wiedeman made 12 saves.

For the Pirates (4-1), Corinne Morgan scored both goals.

Buena Reg. 4, Cape May Tech 1: Mya Inman scored three for the Chiefs (1-2). Camryn Johnson added three assists. Maria Mazzoni scored once. Kaelyn McHale had an assist. Jadarys Morales made four saves.

Harmony Green scored for Cape May Tech (0-3).

Holy Spirit 7, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: Hailey Mastro had two goals and two assists for the Spartans (3-0). Ella Petrosh scored twice and one assist. Sabrina Little and Marissa Gras each scored one goal and one assist. Jordan Finnerty scored once. Millinda Marigliano made five saves.

Kaia Ray made 13 saves.

Bridgeton 3, Pennsauken Tech 1: Adelina Wilks scored twice and had an assist for the Bulldogs (1-2). Ana Patino Cardenas scored once and had an assist. Kristina Marrero added an assist. Emily Perez made five saves.

Loreny Medina scored off an assist from Jannah Jalosjos for Pennsauken Tech (0-1). Xaliyah Somers made 21 saves.

Wildwood Catholic 7, Pleasantville 1: Carly Murphy and Nola Quinn each scored twice for the Crusaders (2-1). Megan Feketics had a goal and assist. Zariah Walker and Reagan Flickinger each scored once. Murphy, Maggie Farrell and Olive Cray each had an assist.

The Greyhounds fell to 0-2.

No. 8 Ocean City 2, Hammonton 1: Ashley Rhodes and Shaela Gannon each scored in the second half for the Red Raiders (3-0). Emily Benson and Naomi Nnewihe each had assists. Tori Vliet made four saves. Ocean City in No. 8 in The Press Elite 11.

Juliana Dogostino scored off an assist from Reilyn Carr for the Blue Devils (0-5). Emma Peretti made 18 saves.

Boys soccer

No. 4 St. Augustine Prep 3, Hammonton 1: Alex Clark scored once and had an assist for the Hermits (4-0), who are ranked fourth in the Elite 11. Peter Earnest scored once. Ryan Wieand had an assist.

Brandon Martinez scored off an assist from John Waddell for the Blue Devils (1-2-1). Luke Griscom made two saves. Michael Darnell made one.

Cedar Creek 3, Absegami 0: Lorenzo Fortunato, Elias Moradel and Hunter Stubley each scored for the Pirates (2-1-1). Kyle O'Connor made six saves. Karmjeet Nagara made 21 for the Braves (0-4).

Ocean City 7, Lower Cape May Reg. 1: Anthony Evans scored three goals for the Red Raiders (3-0). Jon Leap and Kai Lindsay each had two assists and scored once. Colin Bowman had a goal and assist. Steve Smith scored once. Tanner Bell and Paul Tjoumakaris each had an assist. Eddie Fuller made three saves. Logan Smith did not face a shot.

Evan Shoffler scored off an assist from Taj Turner for the Caper Tigers (2-1). Anderson Ryan made eight saves.

Buena Reg. 3, Cape May Tech 0: Jonathan Collazo, Ethan Ennis and Jaden DelValle each scored for the Chiefs (2-0-1). Alfred Riggione, Matthew Lillia and Jake Harris each had an assist. Geoff Blasberg made five saves.

Nick Boehm made 18 saves for Cape May Tech (1-4).

Lacey Twp. 4, Donovan Catholic 1: Matteo Pasqualichio scored twice for the Lions (1-2). Connor Noon and Aiden Schmitt each scored once. Tyler Hyle and Daniel Cardenas each had assists. Ryan Fitzgerald made five saves.

Donovan Catholic fell to 1-2.

Point Pleasant Borough 2, Pinelands Reg. 0: John Witkowski scored twice for Point Pleasant (4-0). Andrew Holper made three saves. The Wildcats fell to 0-4. No further information was available.

Girls volleyball

Lacey Twp. 2, Lakewood 1: The Lions (2-2) won by set scores of 22-25, 25-7, 25-21. Riley Mahan finished with 22 assists, five service points, three aces and three digs. Reece Coon added 22 service points, 12 aces, six kills and two digs. Emily Hauptvogel had 12 kills and five digs.

No. 4 Southern Reg. 2, Jackson Memorial 0: The Rams (3-0) won by set scores of 25-9, 25-14. Molly Regulski finished with 10 assists and two service points. Kaya Nascimento added 17 service points and four aces. Anna Malandro had six service points, five digs and two aces. Emily Brunatti had seven service points, five digs and three aces. Jordyn Hamlin led the team with five kills.

Southern is ranked No. 4 in The Elite 11.

Seneca 2, No. 11 Cedar Creek 0: Seneca (3-1) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-15. Grace Yaeger finished with eight digs, three service points and three aces. Hannah Cutts added seven service points, five assists, two digs and two aces. The Pirates fell to 0-3.