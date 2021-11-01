Cherry Hill West tops Ocean City in soccer playoffs

Ocean City, the No. 7 seed, ended its season 13-5, while Cherry Hill West improved to 10-7-1. The Lions will play at second-seeded Pinelands Regional (12-5) on Thursday in a sectional quarterfinal game. Pinelands beat 15th-seeded Absegami 7-0 Monday in a first-round game.
“We knew Cherry West was a good team, and to their credit they stopped what we wanted to get going,” Ocean City coach Aaron Bogushefsky said. “Of course, they were marking John Lindsay (Ocean City’s 24-goal scorer), but we couldn’t get anything else going. We really practiced hard for this game. That’s what makes it even more frustrating. We were settling for shots that weren’t the best. Another pass (before shooting) would have been better.”
“We had a really good season and a great group of kids who played really good soccer.”
Several of the Red Raiders’ victories came against winning teams. The Red Raiders (9-3 in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference) beat Cedar Creek (12-8-1) twice. They also defeated Egg Harbor Township (13-6), Williamstown (11-7), Pitman (14-4-1) and Woodstown (14-6-1). O.C. split with Oakcrest (8-7-1).
Cherry Hill West was staring into the sun’s glare in the first half of the game at Tennessee Avenue fields but paid it no mind and came out fast. The Lions fired a shot off the right post less than a minute into the game and kept up the pressure.
It paid off for the Lions in the 20th minute when Gabe Faust fired one on goal from 12 yards out in front that eventually scored. Ocean City goalie Aidan Walsh (four saves) dove and got a piece of the ball, but it continued to roll and went into the net for what turned out to be the winning goal. Michael Tepper assisted.
Peter Graffeo added an insurance goal from 4 yards out near the right post with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half. Speedy Ethan Steinbiss, who leads the Lions with 16 goals and 12 assists, sent the pass to Graffeo.
The Lions packed the defense in the second half, and O.C. was in the offensive zone most of the half. Lions keeper Jason Coburn made five of his six saves in the second half.
“We’ve had a lot of great games with Ocean City over the years,” Cherry Hill West coach Dan Butler said. “We came out with a lot of urgency. The shot off the post in the first 40 set the tone, even though it didn’t score. We wanted to play with passion and skill. We’ve been getting better and better, and it’s fun to watch and be a part of.”
Lindsay was marked by one or two players at all times. The senior also had 12 assists, tied for the team lead this year. He’ll play for Rowan University next year.
“I love these guys,” said Lindsay, a 17-year-old Upper Township resident said of his teammates. “We didn’t play our best game today. I expect to be marked, so you have to make other things available on the field.”
Ori Levy-Smith, another O.C. senior, finished with five goals and five assists. He hasn’t yet made a college decision yet.
“For me, it was emotional to see the clock ticking down,” said Levy-Smith, an 18-year-old Margate resident. “We didn’t create enough attack today, but we had a great year. We only had five seniors.”
