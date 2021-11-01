Cherry Hill West tops Ocean City in soccer playoffs

It paid off for the Lions in the 20th minute when Gabe Faust fired one on goal from 12 yards out in front that eventually scored. Ocean City goalie Aidan Walsh (four saves) dove and got a piece of the ball, but it continued to roll and went into the net for what turned out to be the winning goal. Michael Tepper assisted.

Peter Graffeo added an insurance goal from 4 yards out near the right post with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the half. Speedy Ethan Steinbiss, who leads the Lions with 16 goals and 12 assists, sent the pass to Graffeo.

The Lions packed the defense in the second half, and O.C. was in the offensive zone most of the half. Lions keeper Jason Coburn made five of his six saves in the second half.

“We’ve had a lot of great games with Ocean City over the years,” Cherry Hill West coach Dan Butler said. “We came out with a lot of urgency. The shot off the post in the first 40 set the tone, even though it didn’t score. We wanted to play with passion and skill. We’ve been getting better and better, and it’s fun to watch and be a part of.”

Lindsay was marked by one or two players at all times. The senior also had 12 assists, tied for the team lead this year. He’ll play for Rowan University next year.