The Cherry Hill East boys lacrosse team beat host Egg Harbor Township 8-5 on Monday in a nonleague game.

Colin Inman and Tyler Short both scored twice for Cherry Hill East (2-5). The scored was 2-2 at the end of the first quarter but the Cougars scored three goals to lead 5-2 at halftime and kept the lead.

For EHT (1-6), Nick Gargan scored two and had one assist, and Sam Hornikel and Donnie Chishko both scored once.

Rumson-Fair Haven 16, Ocean City 4: Rumson-Fair Haven led 9-2 at halftime.

John Moyer led the host Red Raiders (5-4) with two goals and an assist, and Chayston Labarr and Charlie Schutta each scored once. Winfred Dunn made eight saves for O.C.

Colin Cashion led the Bulldogs (8-3) with nine goals and had two assists.

Williamstown 15, Oakcrest 3: Connor Flynn scored two and had one assist for the visiting Falcons (1-6), and Mark DeCicco scored once.

Jordan Foley tallied six for Williamstown (6-3) and Bobby Stevens tallied four. Joe Hatefi scored once and won 12 of 13 faceoffs.