Cherry Hill East bowling defeats OLMA: Late Tuesday roundup

The Our Lady Mercy Academy bowling team lost 4-0 to Cherry Hill East on Tuesday.
Kiley Boyle bowled a 324 series with a best game of 127 for the Villagers (1-1). Gianna Ricci rolled a 254 series. and had a best game of 97. Anya Collazzo had 20 for the series.
For Cherry Hill East (1-0), Leanna Lescano bowled a 463 series. Her best game was 194. Jenna Garfinkle rolled a 353 series with a best game of 141. Sarah Greenspun's best game was 125 with a series total of 328.
