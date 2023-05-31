Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A highly competitive Cherokee High School softball team and a few miscues in the field by Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday ended the Eagles’ dream of winning this year’s state Group IV title.

Fourth-seeded Cherokee scored three runs in the fifth inning and four more in the seventh to upset top-seeded Egg Harbor Township 8-4 in a South Jersey Group IV semifinal game.

EHT, the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament champion and ranked second in The Press Elite 11, ends at 23-2.

Sarah Masters hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to give the Chiefs the lead for good at 4-3. Kasey McNee hit a two-run double in the seventh for Cherokee.

The Chiefs (20-4), ranked sixth in the Elite 11, will travel to second-seeded Lenape or third-seeded Kingsway Regional on Saturday for the South Jersey Group IV championship.

“We had a lot of errors (five) and you can’t have that many when you’re playing a good team and you’re playing in the playoffs,” Egg Harbor Township coach Kristi Troster said. “We just had a couple mental breakdowns that you can’t have, especially when you’re playing a team that can hit, and they have a good pitcher.

“Under normal circumstances if we score four runs we beat any team that we play, but today defensively we did not do our job.”

EHT pitcher Madison Dollard looked as dominant as ever at times, allowing seven hits, with 13 strikeouts and one walk. Dollard also had three hits, including a double, and Anna Valentino added two hits.

EHT right fielder Sofia Spatocco hit an RBI triple in the third inning, and EHT scored twice more in the inning to go up 3-1. EHT scored on an overthrow to go up 2-1, and Valentino singled down the right field line to bring in another run.

Spatocco scored the Eagles’ fourth run on a wild pitch after leading off the seventh with a single.

“We went into it with a good mindset, and I felt confident,” said Spatocco, a 15-year-old sophomore. “We pulled it together (after Cherokee went up 1-0), and the energy made it easier to hit. It looked like we would win. I think after a couple errors and (Cherokee) hits, it kind of got into our heads. We thought after (losing) in the state finals last year that we had it this year. But we went down early.”

Cherokee pitcher Sammie Friel, who threw left-handed and batted right-handed, gave up 10 hits, struck out eight and walked one.

The Eagles got to the semifinal with an 11-1 first-round win over 16th-seeded Williamstown and a 10-3 quarterfinal victory over eighth-seeded Gloucester County Institute of Technology.

Payton Colbert went 3 for 3 against Williamstown in the five-inning game and Madison Biddle added two doubles. Madison Dollard, Kaci Velardi and Sienna Walterson each had two hits.

Dollard gave up seven hits against GCIT, with 10 strikeouts and four walks. Biddle, Velardi and Natalia Stewart each led with two hits.

Cherokee beat 13th-seeded Eastern Regional 2-0 in the first round as Sammie Friel scattered five hits, struck out eight and walked four.

Kasey McNee went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

The Chiefs topped fifth-seeded Southern Regional 3-1 in their quarterfinal game as Friel tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one walk.

Egg Harbor Township went 25-2 last year and lost to Watchung Hills 2-1 in nine innings in the state Group IV championship game. The Eagles beat Kingsway Regional 7-3 for the South Jersey title.

EHT was The Press softball Team of the Year in 2022. Biddle was The Press Player of the Year, and Troster was the Coach of the Year. Colbert, Walterson and Dollard were each first-team Press All-Stars.

South Jersey Group IV Softball Semifinal Game Between Cherokee and Egg Harbor Township