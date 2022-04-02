Cherokee pulls away in later innings to beat No. 11 Holy Spirit 9-2

LINWOOD — The Holy Spirit High School baseball team took its first steps toward growing up Saturday afternoon.

A veteran Cherokee beat the Spartans 9-2 in a Coaches vs. Cancer Classic game at Mainland Regional.

Cherokee leadoff hitter Evan Brown was 3 for 5 with four stolen bases and three runs scored. The game was scoreless through the first four innings.

"It was a really good game for five innings, and then it got away from us," Spirit coach Steve Normane said. "Those our the lessons we learn early in the year. We want to play the best teams around, and Cherokee is one of them."

Despite the lopsided final score, there was plenty for the young Spartans to feel good about. Freshman starting pitcher Jake Lodgek held Cherokee scoreless for the first four innings before faltering in the fifth. Freshman shortstop Gavin Cohen made a couple of outstanding fielding plays.

"We're young, but we're not leaning on that," Normane said. "We're young, but we'll figure it out this year. These guys are learning every day."

The Coaches vs. Cancer Classic is always one of the highlights of the South Jersey baseball season. The showcase event features several of the region's top teams and raises money for the American Cancer Society primarily through donations and sponsorships.

Cherokee (2-0) won 15 games last season. Holy Spirit (1-1) is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 and is the defending state Non-Public B champion. Even though it's the season's first weekend, teams hope the Classic helps get them ready for the state tournament.

"We want really good games," Cherokee's Brown said. "We want to build that atmosphere. We want to be able to play big in these games and win these games."

Cherokee got an outstanding effort from starting pitcher Blake Weinstein, who struck out eight in six innings and held Spirit without a hit for the first 5 2/3. The left-hander worked quickly and was rarely behind in the count.

Lodgek matched Weinstein for the first four innings. Lodgek showed poise pitching out of jams in the first three innings.

"Anytime you throw a freshman on the mound, you're not sure what you're getting to get," Normane said. "But he answered the call and kept us in the game. He got tired, and that's fine, but Jake showed us he's going to be a force for a few years."

Cherokee took control with four runs in the top of the fifth. Brown, a senior second baseman who has committed to Navy, sparked the inning with a one-out single and a steal of second base. Jason Schooley followed with a double off the base of the right-field fence to put the Chiefs up 1-0. Cherokee never looked back.

"The biggest thing for our team and our lineup is me getting on base," Brown said. "There's a lot of options (when he's on base). We can bunt. We can steal. We can hit-and-run. There's so many options. It's really important I get on base. That's the spark of our lineup."

Trevor Smith knocked in both Spirit runs with a two-out double in the bottom of the sixth.

Spirit does have some veterans to show its youngsters the way.

Senior Trevor Cohen, Gavin's older brother, made a pair of impressive catches in center field and finished 1 for 2 with a run scored.

His role is to not only to hit and field but to be the Spartans' leader. The Rutgers recruit is off to fast start. He had two doubles and a home run in a season-opening 9-6 win over Middle Township on Friday.

"We have young guys who just want to play," Trevor Cohen said. "I'm really happy about that. They want to get on the field and play baseball. I have to be leader. No matter what happens, up or down, I still have to keep my head up and show these guys a good example. That's a big role to take on, but I'm ready for it."

