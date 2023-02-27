EVESHAM TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team showed its grit and determination Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Vikings rallied in the second half but lost to top-seeded Cherokee 47-37 in the South Jersey Group IV championship. Atlantic City senior standout Quanirah Montague scored her 1,000th career point in the defeat.

The Vikings trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but cut the lead to four late in the third quarter and to six with 40 seconds left.

“Today, they were the better team,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “They had a great game plan. They did their best to take Montague away. It’s a big game. I think the pressure of the game got to us too. They were the better team.”

Fans nearly filled Cherokee’s gym for Monday’s game. Plenty of Atlantic City fans made the trip west to Cherokee. The Vikings were playing in their first South Jersey final since 1984.

Cherokee (27-2) controlled the pace for the first half and most of the third quarter. The Chiefs patiently worked for open shots. Cherokee scored the first seven points of the second half to build a 24-13 lead. Gabby Recinto (15 points) scored the final four points of that surge.

“We always focus on playing our game and not someone else’s,” Recinto said. “We like to run our plays, take our time.”

With the game slipping away, the Vikings went to a full-court press and got some results. Atlantic City was able to convert some of Cherokee’s turnovers into easy baskets. Sophomore guard Bridget Roach sparked the rally with three steals and four points in the third quarter.

“All season we’ve had issues with our guards getting in foul trouble, especially when we pressure early,” Lantz said. “We have to wait for the second half to put that type of pressure on. It’s a gift and curse for us.”

The Chiefs withstood the Atlantic City rally and clinched the win by sinking 14 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter.

“We just had to remind ourselves to stay calm and stay true to ourselves,” Recinto said.

Montague finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. Cherokee often surrounded her with three defenders. The 6-foot-5 Mississippi State University recruit finished her career with 1,006 points.

“She’s a special lady,” Lantz said of Montague. “She’s very shy. She loves her family and she loves her teammates. She’s kind of like the silent leader. I’m excited to see her continue to grow.”

Monday’s loss ended one of the best seasons in the program’s history. The Vikings (22-6) started the season 1-4 and then won 21 of their next 23 games.

Montague and shooting guard Sasha Lemons will graduate, but several standouts will return. The Vikings should again be one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top teams next season.