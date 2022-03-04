Check out results from Day 2 of the state high school individual wrestling tournament in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The state high school individual wrestling tournament continued Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Thursday's Session 1 action included the first two rounds — the preliminaries and pre-quarterfinals. Click here for those results.

Action continued Friday with two sessions. Session 2, began at 9 a.m. with wrestleback 1, quarterfinals and wrestleback 2 and 3. Session 3, beginning at 6 p.m., will feature semifinals and wrestleback 4 and 5.

Saturday's Session 4, starting at 10 a.m., features the third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts. The finals, Section 5, will bein at 2 p.m.

Here are complete results from the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds as well as wrestleback results for wrestlers from Atlantic, Cape, Cumberland and southern Ocean counties. Keep refreshing the page for more updates:

Friday's Session 2

Quarterfinals (Press-area in bold)

106—Adrian DeJesus, St. Peter's Prep d. Brian Melamud, Bergen Catholic 9-2; Audab Carmody, Livingston sv-1 Kurt Wehner, Donovan Catholic 6-4; Patrick O'Keefe, St. John Vianney d. Tyeler Hagensen, Mt. Olive 4-0; Logan Wadle, North Hunterdon d. Benjamin Marchetoo, West Milford 6-0.

113—Daniel Jones, Delbarton d. Logan Roman, Old Bridge 6-0; Anthony Knox, St. John Vianney md. Kaden Naame, St. Augustine 13-4; Jared Brunner, Eastern d. Malik Asfour, Lodi 1-0; Carson Walsh, Pope John XXIII sv-1. Dylan Ross, Paramus Catholic 6-4.

120—Conor Collins, Southern md. Gavin Hawk, Phillipsburg 10-2; Luke Stanich, Roxbury d. Nico Calello, St. Joe Metuchen 7-2; Evan Tallmadge, Brick Memorial d. Jackson Young, Camden Catholic 3-1; Alex Nini, Christian Brothers Academy d. Sebastian Ortega, Howell 2-0.

126—Evan Mougalian, Kinnelon d. Nathan Taylor, Kingsway 7-1; Jack Zaleski, Middletown South d. Aidan Wallace, Bergen Catholic 2-1; Garrett Totten, CBA d. Joe Giordano, St. John Vianney 7-1; Caedyn Ricciardi, St. Peter's Prep d. Joe Manno, St. Joe Montvale 5-1.

132—Tyler Vazquez, Delbarton md. Jackson Sichelstiel, Paulsboro 11-2; Nico Diaz, St. John Vianne p. Aaron Kurzer, Montville 5:59; Samuel Kotch, Cinnaminson d. Ryan Ford, Bergen Catholic 5-1; Anthony Santaniello, Brick Memorial tf. Jamar Dixon Jr., Delsea 19-1, 5:07.

138—Julian George, CBA tb-1 Felix Lettini, St. Peter's Prep; Mike Pescatore, West Essex md. Giovanni Scafidi, Howell 16-5; Alex Almeyda, St. Joe Montvale d. Matt Henrich, Southern 1-0; Joseph Cangro, Bergen Catholic d. Alessi Perentin, Delbarton 3-0.

144—Ty Whalen, Clearvie tf. Donovan DiStegano, Wall 16-0, 5:20; Richie Grungo, St. Augustine d. Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit 9-5; Joe Fongaro, Boonton d. Zach Ballante, Paramus Catholic 1-0; Cross Wasilewski, Delbarton d. JJ Giordano, South Plainfield 3-1.

150—Andrew Toczynski, Delbarton p. Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine 1:00; Daniel Rella, Paramus Catholic p. Damain Weaver, Lyndhurst/N. Arlington 1:07; Tyler Barrett, CBA d. Frank DiBella, St. Joe Montvale 3-2; Laith Hamdeh, Passaic County Tech d. Nicholas Campagna, South Plainfield.

157—Simon Ruiz, Delbarton d. Jasiah Queen, St. John Vianney 5-0; Zander Silva, CBA utb. Michael Murphy, Westfield 3-2; Tanner Peake, Hunterdon Central d. Shane Catahena-Walsh, Ocean Township 5-2; Dakota Morris, kingsway tf. Sean Cowan, Absegami 16-0, 4:20.

165—Hunter Mays, Howell tf. Owen Disbrow, St. Thomas Aquinas 18-3, 4:46; Louis Cerchio, Delbarton d. Jurius Clark, Camden Catholic 4-2; Eric Freeman, Paramus d. Roberto Padilla, St. Joe Montvale 3-1; Nicholas Fea, Bergen Catholic d. Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May 6-5.

175—Shay Addison, Rumson-Fair Haven d. Stratos Kantanas, Livingston 10-5; Jared Schoppe, Delsea d. Justin Onello, Bergen Catholic 3-1; MichaelDellagatta, St. Joe Montvale p. George Rhodes, Absegami 0:28; Harvey Ludington, Brick Memoria d. Sabino Portella, Red Bank Catholic 2-0.

190—Brian Soldano, High Point p. Anthony Moscatello, Mt. Olive 1:10; David Giulian, Middle Township sv-1 Danny Digiovacchino, Delsea 4-2; Joshua Palacio, North Bergen p. Alex Uryniak, North Hunterdon 3:55; Nicholas Olivieri, Delbarton tb-1 Remy Brancato, Bergen Catholic 4-1.

215—Martin Cosgrove, Camden Catholic tf. David Pierson, Phillipsburg 18-3, 4:20; Dominic Petracci, Washington Township tb-1 Robert Canterino, CBA 3-1; AJ Fricchione, Bergen Catholic d. Brendan Raley, North Hunterdon 8-4; PJ Casale, Passaic Valley d. Jack Stoll, Pope John XXIII 8-1.

285—Jim Mullen, St. Joe Montvale md. Lorenzo Portella, Red Bank Catholic 13-2; Liam Akers, North Hunterdon d. Joseph Abill, Clifton 4-1; Dominick Brogna, Bergen Catholic d. Tyler McCatham, Warren Hills 6-1; Max Acciardi, Paramus Catholic d. Dylan Patscher, Jefferson Township 5-2.

Wrestleback 1 (Press-area only)

106—Carter Pack, Holy Spirit tf. Jackson Baeuer, Seneca 16-0, 4:58.

113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. John Dooley, Haddon Township 8-1.

120—Sean Dever, EHT p. Joseph Cappello, Paramus Catholic 2:46; Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit d. Nicholas Balella, Hacketstown 4-1.

126—Ryan Langenmayer, Lakeland d. Wyatt Stout, Southern 3-2; Tim Kolshorn, Ridge tb-1 Mason Livio, Pinelands 7-5; Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest p. Colin Menier, West Milford 5:40.

132—Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern d. Joe Dolci, Toms River North 6-3.

150—Cole Velardi, Southern p. Kevin McBride, St. John Vianney.

157—Charley Cossaboon, Ocean City p. Harry Liu, Watchung Hills 1:36.

175—Luke Yager, North Hunterdon p. Braydon Castillo, Lower Cape May 3:22.

190—Matt Coon, Lacey p. Cory Martin, Brick Memorial 3:48; Xavier Williams, Paramus Catholic md. Sam Williams, Ocean City 12-4.

215—Riley O'Boyle, Southern d. Lucas Allen, Montgomery, 7-2.

285—Kevin Shriner, Cranford p. John Dodaro, Lacey 0:45.

Wrestleback 2 (Press-area only)

106—Carter Pack, Holy Spirit d. Luke Sherlock, Shawnee 4-2.

113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. Lawrence Liss, Matawan 10-4; Sean Markey, Bound Brook p. Brady Carter, Lacey 5:13.

120—Sean Dever, EHT d. Ryan Mansueto, Raritan 10-8; Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit d. Brett Redner, Butler 8-5.

126—D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine p. Brian Vargas, Hackensack 6-5; Daniel Haws, Lenape Valley d. Hogan Horsey, Oakcrest 11-7.

132—Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest md. Shawn Redfield, Warren Hills 12-0; Mayson Harms, Roselle Park d. Hayden Hochstrasser, Southern 7-2.

150—Cole Velardi, Southern d. Giovanni Rivera, Morristown 8-4.

157—David Turner, Morris Hills d. Charley Cossaboone, Ocean City 3-2.

165—Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine p. Jack Martin, Pingry 5:18; James Circle, Lacey p. Thomas Brunetti, Hunterdon Central 5:03.

175—Trey McLeer, St. Augustine d. Jimmy Dolan, Pequannock 7-6.

190—Alex Marshall, St. Augustine tf. Matt Coon, Lacey 16-0, 3:07.

215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May p. Carlos Angel 2:18; Riley O'Boyle, Southern d. Cosmo Zaccaro, Central 7-5.

285—Anthony Evangelisa, Hammonton p. Matthew Jannucci, Colts Neck.

Wrestleback 3

106—Logan Brzozowski, Seton Hall Prep d. Carter Pack, Holy Spirit 6-3.

113—Max Elton, Holy Spirit d. Sean Markey, Bound Brook 13-6.

120—Donovan Chavis, St. Peter's Prep md. Sean Dever, EHT 10-8; Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit sv-1 Jacob DelVecchio, South Plainfield 5-3.

126—James Day, Phillipsburg d. D'Amani Almodovar, St. Augustine 6-4.

132—Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest p. Luke Geleta, Phillipsburg 1:47.

150—Cole Velardi, Southern d. Steven Dalling, Kittatinny 7-6.

165—Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine d. Max Lee, Livingston 10-4; Anthony Harris, St. Peter's Prep d. James Circle, Lacey 7-5.

175—Hunter Perez, Mt. Olive md. Trey McLeer, St. Augustine 15-6.

190—Alex Marshall, St. Augustine tf. Xavier Willians, Paramus Catholic 16-1, 4:04.

215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May p. Andrew Morzetta, Hawthorne 1:32; Riley O'Boyle, Southern vs. Jarrett Pantuso, Warren Hills.

285—Anthony Evangelisa, Hammonton vs. Jonathan Graham, Camden Catholic.

Friday's Session 3

Semifinals (Press-area only)

120—Conor Collins, Southern vs. Luke Stanich, Roxbory.

144—Ty Whalen, Clearview vs. Richie Grungo, St. Augustine.

190—Brian Soldano, High Point vs. David Giulian, Middle Township.

Wrestleback 4

113—Kaden Naame, St. Augustine vs. Jeffrey Jacome, South Plainfield; Max Elton, Holy Spirit vs. Logan Roman, Old Bridge.

120—Bryce Manera, Holy Spirit vs. Jackson Young, Camden Catholic.

132—Hunter Horsey, Oakcrest vs. Jackson Sichelstiel, Paulsboro.

138—Matt Henrich, Southern vs. Joe Innamorato, Phillipsburg.

144—Ken Sherman, Holy Spirit vs. Jacob Zeaross, Gloucester.

150—Jake Slotnick, St. Augustine vs. Ethan Wilson, Washington Township; Cole Velardi, Southern vs. Damain Weaver, Lyndhurst/No. Arlington.

157—Sean Cowan, Absegami vs. Evan Brown, Cherokee.

165—Brock Zurawski, Lower Cape May vs. Colin Murray, Cranford; Owen Drisbow, St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Dennis Virelli, St. Augustine.

175—George Rhodes, Absegami vs. Hunter Perez, Mt. Olive.

190—Anthony Moscatello, Mt. Olive vs. Alex Marshall, St. Augustine.

215—Marcus Hebron, Lower Cape May vs. Robert Canterino, CBA.

