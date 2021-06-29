 Skip to main content
Chase Petty wins Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year award
Chase Petty wins Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year award

Mainland Absegami baseball

Mainland Regional High School’s Chase Petty pitches in relief against Absegami during a playoff game in Linwood on June 2.

 VERNON OGRODNEK, FOR THE PRESS

Chase Petty added to his high school baseball legacy Tuesday.

Gatorade named the Mainland Regional senior the New Jersey Baseball Player of the Year. The award recognizes both athletic and academic excellence.

“It was a cool thing to see happen,” Petty said.

Petty was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.15 ERA. He struck out 99 and allowed 17 hits in 48 2/3 innings. Petty also batted .368 with four home runs, 32 RBIs and 28 runs scored. He is committed to the University of Florida but is expected to be a high selection in the MLB First-Year Player Draft on July 11.

Petty has a 3.04 GPA. The Mustangs finished 23-4 this past season, losing to Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III title game.

Petty said what he valued most about this past season were the relationships he built with his teammates.

“I’m very proud of everyone on the team, not just myself,” the Somers Point resident said. “It was the bonds we built not only this season but in the off-season.”

Petty is the first Mainland baseball player to receive the Gatorade honor. He is the first Cape-Atlantic League player to win the award since Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout of Millville won in 2009.

“Historically, we’ve had some great players come through (Mainland),” Mustangs coach Billy Kern said. “It shows what level Chase is at statewide.”

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
