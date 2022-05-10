Charlotte Walcoff scores 5, Mainland edges No. 10 Holy Spirit: Roundup

The Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team scored nine goals in the second half to beat host Holy Spirit 16-13 in a Cape-Atlantic League nondivision game Tuesday.

The Mustangs trailed 8-7 at halftime. The Spartans, who entered on a six-game win streak, are ranked 10th in The Press Elite 11.

Charlotte Walcoff led the Mustangs (9-6) with five goals and had an assist. Lani Ford added three goals and an assist. Julianna Medina had two goals, one assist, four draw controls and three ground balls. Eva Blanco contributed three goals, and Jane Meade scoed two goals and had four ground balls. Kylie Kurtz made nine saves for the win.

Leah Corkhill scored three goals for Holy Spirit (11-4). Maggie Cella, Hanna Watson, Brielle Soltys and Maddie Abbott each added two. Sienna Calhoun and Taylor Murphy each scored once.

Boys lacrosse

Lower Cape May Reg. 11, Mainland Reg. 5: Gavin Hill scored four for the Caper Tigers (10-3). Macky Bonner scored three and added an assist. Taj Turner scored two and had two assists. Matthew Brown had one goal and an assist. Zac Castellano and Dennis Serra each had an assist. Braden Brojakowski scored once. Quinten Hagan made nine saves.

Joe DeGaetano scored four for Mainland (6-8). Jack Venneman had one goal. Tommy Shenkus made nine saves.

Softball

Millville 7, Vineland 3: Alyssa Magazu pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits for the Thunderbolts (11-8), who led 6-0 after two innings. Isabella Musey went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, a double and scored a run. Sadie Drozdowski doubled and scored. Brooke Joslin scored twice and hit two singles. Haley Bragg and Cecely Dominguez each scored once.

Leah Mears, Morgan Harrell-Alvarez and Anaya Troy each scored for the Fighting Clan (7-9). Madison Cantoni singled twice. Karly Smaniotto and Leilani Colaneri pitched for Vineland.

No. 8 Cedar Creek 4, Mainland Reg. 0: Liz Martin pitched a complete game with just four hits and eight strikeouts for the Pirates (19-4). Cedar Creek scored two in both the first and second innings. Bella D’Agostino pitched six innings, allowed only four hits and struck out 12 for the Mustangs (9-7). Denver Obermeyer singled, doubled and tripled. Ava Jamison singled.

No. 11 Hammonton 10, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 0: Hammonton’s April Lewandowski pitched a one-hitter in the six-inning game with 10 strikeouts and one walk. Riley Lancaster went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI for the host Blue Devils (15-7). Victoria Esau was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI, and Ava Divello had a double and an RBI. OLMA’s Emma Douglas struck out nine and had the only hit for the Villagers (5-9).

Atlantic Christian 21, Cumberland Christian 0: Freshman Ava Nixon pitched a four-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts for Atlantic Christian (8-2). Taylor Sutton hit a grand slam, and Ang Eggie had a two-run double.

Pinelands Reg. 15, Lakewood 0: Natalie Rey went 2 for 3 with two RBIs a double and a run for the Wildcats (8-10). Arianna Loftus went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs. She also struck out six in five innings and allowed just two hits. Megan Trettin tripled, scored two and drove in two. Jesse Cheney, Kayla Weber and Elianna Meola each scored two.

Lakewood fell to 0-14.

Ocean City 8, Oakcrest 3: The Red Raiders (5-10) scored four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings after trailing 3-0. Cristina Barbella went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs. Gabrielle Bowen hit two doubles and drove in two. Morgan Rocap, Taylor Vaugh, MacKenzee Segich, Carly Hennis and Annabelle Shumski each scored. Shumski and Brooke Groover-Illas each doubled. Kailey Grimley struck out eight in six innings.

The Falcons fell to 3-11.

Bridgeton 10, Cape May Tech 2: The Bulldogs (5-6) scored four in the first and three in the fourth. Bridgeton outhit Cape May Tech (6-10) 8-2. No further information was available.

No. 4 Egg Harbor Twp. 23, ACIT 1: Sienna Walterson went 2 for 3, scored two and drove in two for the Eagles (17-1). Payton Colbert had three RBIs and scored twice. Shelby Barnes added two RBIs and scored twice. Shelby Parker and Vickmary Colon each had two RBIs. Kiki Schlemo pitched four innings, allowing just one hit.

Ella Feehan drove in Sophia Philippou for ACIT (7-9).

Baseball

Atlantic Christian 16, Cumberland Christian 9: John Hannum went 4 for 5 with three RBIs, a home run and a double for the Cougars. Josh Schlundt went 4 for 4 with four RBIs. Cruz Lewis went 2 for three, scored four and drew two walks.

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

Absegami 5, Holy Spirit 0

Singles: Austin Snyder d. Kai Shellem 6-0, 6-0; Colin Morrissey d. Gabe Fuccatona 6-0, 6-0; Phu Bach won by forfeit

Doubles: Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh, Absegami, def. P. Patel-R.Patel 6-0, 6-0; Shakti Rajput-Zachary Glass won by forfeit

Records: Absegami 7-7; Holy Spirit 0-8

No. 3 Mainland Reg. 5, Atlantic City 0

Singles: Michael Walton d. Antonio Strafella 2-6, 6-4; Alex Wise d. Jeronimo Ruiz 6-4, 6-3; Evan Himmelstein d. Reed Burns 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Chris Guillen-Joseph Dib d. Safin Uddoullah-Huzaifa Zikria 6-0, 6-2; Aaryan Deshpande-John Palaia d. Hiro Das-Fardin Uddoullah 6-0, 6-0

Records: Mainland 14-0; Atlantic City 5-8

Millville 5, St. Augustine 0

Singles: Jacob Lewis d. Vincent Polistina 6-2, 6-4; Andrew Crain d. Tanner Roth 6-4, 6-1; Singles: Matthew Sooy d. Cole Polistina 6-1, 7-6

Doubles: Nicolas Meehan-Russell Corson d. John Terista-Santino Casale 6-4, 6-4; Shaun McCarthy-Tyler Traylor-McKnight d. Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland 6-3, 6-4

Records: Millville 9-3; St. Augustine 3-11

No. 10 Ocean City 4, Egg Harbor Twp. 1

Singles: Charles DiCicco OC d .Donovan Sullivan 6-1, 7-5; Kraig Redmond OC d. def. Luis Geda 6-1, 7-5; Benjamin Zhang EHT d. Evan Cho 6-7, 7-5

Doubles: Colin Bowman-Sawyer Lomax OC d. Michael Do-Kyle Tran 6-1, 6-0; Jackson Barnes-Chris Ganter d. Vincent Zheng-Jude Pagay 6-1, 6-0

Records: Ocean City 10-3; EHT 5-7

Boys golf

ACIT 182, Atlantic City 249

At Greentree Golf Club (par 36)

ACIT: Dylan Williamson 43, Logan Williamson 45, Luca Canesi 46, Wyatt DeLuca 53

AC: Jeff Su 59, Ryan Kaulfers 61, Mir Khair 64, Mohammad Bilal 65

Bridies: L. Williamson, D. Williamson ACIT

No. 7 Ocean City 163, Hammonton 179

At Greate Bay Golf Course (par 35)

OC: Cameron Yoa 37, Sam Williams 40, Alex Loesch 41, Alex Bayham 45

H: Luca Gherardi 40, Connor Eberly 42, Shane McSorley 44, Samuel Mento 52

Records: Ocean City 10-3; Hammonton 6-5

Egg Harbor Twp. 192, Millville 203

At McCullough’s Emerald Links (par 35)

EHT: Johnny Neveling 46, Charlie Jones 46, Olivia Nehmad 49, JP Hammer 51

M: Steven Dondero 48, Owen Gilson 50, Blake Gifford 52, Mason Markee 53

Records: EHT 8-4; Millville 5-8

Records: Lacey 7-4; TRE 3-4

Southern Reg. 185, Central Reg. 198

At Cedar Creek Golf Course (par 36)

CR: Thomas Donachy 43, Jeremiah Vespoli 44, Kevin Coffey 50, Jon Bentivegna 61

SR: Graeme Schnarre 44, Alex Henbest 46, Kieran Chenoweth-Hafner 46, Aidan Paulhus 49

Records: Southern 11-3; Central 4-7

No. 4 Mainland Reg.151, No. 7 Ocean City 163

At Greate Bay Golf Course (par 35)

MR: Evan Goldberg 36, Xander Matik 37, Luke Tappeiner 38, Zachary Freed 40

OC: Cameron Yoa 37, Sam Williams 40, Alex Bayham 41, Alex Loesch 45

Records: OC 10-4; Mainland 12-0

Girls golf

Lacey Twp. 223, Toms River East 225

At Toms River East (par 36)

LT: Haley Austin 52, Kendall Evans 57, Erin Gavin 57, Lily Hodgson 57

TRE: Grace Monetti 49, Lauren Schober 55, Holly Butler 59, Rebecca Kunz 62

