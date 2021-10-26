Cedar Creek's season of improvement ends with playoff loss

HADDONFIELD — The Cedar Creek High School field hockey team finished its season with a winning record for the first time since 2018.
But it ended too early for the Pirates.
Karlie Warner scored three goals to lead sixth-seeded Haddonfield to a 7-0 victory over 11th-seeded Cedar Creek in a South Jersey Group II first-round game Tuesday.
Cedar Creek ended its season 9-7-1. Haddonfield (10-7-2) will play either 14th-seeded Cumberland Regional or third-seeded Wall Township in the sectional quarterfinals Monday.
“Our past years were not so good, and we improved a lot,” Cedar Creek goaltender Delfina Vanelli said. “We had a lot of changes and improved a lot, like a lot, from past years.
“I’m just happy to be here. Everything happens for a reason. (The Bulldawgs) are a really good team. We did our best. We did what we could.”
Haddonfield scored five goals in the final 10 minutes of the first quarter, including two each by Warner and Abby Reenock. Warner scored her second goal with 23 seconds left in the opening quarter.
But none of that fazed Vanelli
“I’m super proud of her,” Cedar Creek first-year coach Heather Martin said. “It’s hard as a goalie, once you get down five, to keep your head in it. And I’m super proud of her for keeping her head in it. She did great.”
The game was played under cloudy skies with chilly temperatures on a turf football field. The Pirates are not used to playing on turf, Martin said. And that is something to note. Playing on turf as opposed to grass can change the nature of some sports, including field hockey and soccer.
The Bulldawgs outshot the Pirates 25-5.
Haddonfield had many other opportunities to add more goals, but Vanelli made some impressive stops. The 15-year-old from Galloway Township made 22 saves.
“It just gets rough once you have so many in, but you just keep trying,” Vanelli said.
No matter the score or the situation is, her coach talks with her after each quarter, Vanelli said.
“She is just so nice,” Vanelli said of Martin. “Like, really, she is so nice. She keeps my head in it every time.”
Cedar Creek finished 13-4-2 in 2018, having reached the sectional semifinals. But the Pirates went 6-13-1 and 3-7 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
Martin said this season was “positive.”
“Me being their first-year coach, they wanted to be in shape, they wanted to have a winning season and they wanted to score more goals,” Martin said. “We accomplished all of that. Unfortunately, we hit two major players with injuries and lost some games we had won the first time, so that hurt us.”
Some players battled through injury the last few games, Martin said.
“I am super proud of them,” Martin added. “They played as a team. Nobody hung their heads. They kept it positive. Couldn’t ask for anything more.”
After allowing five first-half goals Tuesday, the Pirates did not give up a goal in the second or fourth quarters. The Bulldawgs kept attacking the cage and maintaining possession, especially in the second quarter, but the defense and Vanelli held them off.
Haddonfield had 16 corners but only capitalized on one.
“My defense is pretty strong,” Vanelli said.
That relentless nature no matter the score is indicative of the Pirates, Martin said.
“They never gave up,” Martin said. “That’s just the way they worked all season. Thank God they never give up. They are a fighting team till the end."
After the game, Martin thanked the seniors and expressed her with the team's performance this season. The Pirates then huddled together and took a selfie with their coach.
“I’m super happy and super proud of my first year with them. I think we finished great,” Martin said
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.