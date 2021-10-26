Cedar Creek's season of improvement ends with playoff loss

The game was played under cloudy skies with chilly temperatures on a turf football field. The Pirates are not used to playing on turf, Martin said. And that is something to note. Playing on turf as opposed to grass can change the nature of some sports, including field hockey and soccer.

The Bulldawgs outshot the Pirates 25-5.

Haddonfield had many other opportunities to add more goals, but Vanelli made some impressive stops. The 15-year-old from Galloway Township made 22 saves.

“It just gets rough once you have so many in, but you just keep trying,” Vanelli said.

No matter the score or the situation is, her coach talks with her after each quarter, Vanelli said.

“She is just so nice,” Vanelli said of Martin. “Like, really, she is so nice. She keeps my head in it every time.”

Cedar Creek finished 13-4-2 in 2018, having reached the sectional semifinals. But the Pirates went 6-13-1 and 3-7 in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Martin said this season was “positive.”