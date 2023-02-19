WILLIAMSTOWN — Riley Lerner reached the regional finals as a freshman and sophomore, and the Cedar Creek High School girls wrestler lost both times.

It was a different outcome Sunday.

Lerner pinned Kingsway Regional's Reagan Roxas in the 120-bout to win her first South Region Tournament title at Williamstown High School.

The moment was emotional for the junior as she took a second to get up off the mat. But she soon jumped into the arms of Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio and embraced her parents, Robert and Tracy, with tears of joy.

It was something Lerner has been waiting and working her entire life for.

"I am so happy right now," said Lerner, holding back tears. "After the past two years, this feels amazing. To get back here three years in a row and to actually win it, it's awesome."

Buena Regional freshman Shea Aretz (126) and Southern Regional senior Jayla Hahn (138) also won titles. It was Hahn's fourth region title.

The top three finishers in each of the 12 weight classes advanced to the state tournament, which will be held Sunday at Phillipsburg High School. Last season, the top four wrestlers made the state tournament as there were only two regions. However, with the growth of girls wrestling, there are four regions this winter — North I, North II, Central and South.

Also this season, the state tournament Sunday will wrestle up to the finals at Phillipsburg. Meaning, only the third-, fifth- and seventh-place bouts will be wrestled. The 12 championship bouts will then be held alongside the boys finals March 4 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

Placing second were Mainland's Isabella Scittina (152) and Jackie Oviedo-Ramos (126), Cumberland/Schalick's Ziyona Jackson (138) and Ocean City's Danna Ramirez (132). Finishing third were Southern's Samantha Henrich (145), Egg Harbor Township's Kylie Wright (126) and Ocean City's Olivia Guy (114).

Seven of the 10 who advanced to the states are making their first appearances. This will be the second for Oviedo-Ramos, and the third each for Lerner and Hahn.

Lerner pinned Roxas in 3 minutes, 30 seconds.

"I was pretty confident," Lerner said.

Lerner was The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year last season. She was also second at states as a freshman and sophomore.

"Now I have to start training for states," she said.

Aretz, Hahn win

Oviedo-Ramos captured the Queen of the East and the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Tournament titles. Last season, she finished second at the regional tournament and was a first team All-Star.

She was undefeated coming into the regions Sunday. In the finals, Aretz had a three-point near fall late in the second to take a 6-2 lead. She had a reversal in the third en route to an 8-3 decision.

Aretz, who also won the SJHOF title, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.

"It feels great," said Aretz, who is a part of a wrestling family. Her father, Brett, is Buena's coach and her brother, Cael, was a standout wrestler for the Chiefs. She began wrestling competitively last year.

"I was nervous, but my coaches kept telling me, 'You got this. Just do what you know.' I'm very happy and excited."

Hahn captured a state title as a sophomore in 2021 with Lakewood. She then transferred to Central Regional and aimed to make it back-to-back state championships, but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after regions. Hahn again transferred to Southern for her senior campaign, and is looking to get her second state title before graduating.

This season, Hahn (23-0) won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Queen of the East and East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational titles.

"I have always pushed myself and have always looked forward to regions and states," she said. "I topped it off with my fourth title. I'm just really happy.

"Practice starts at 9:30 a.m. (Monday), so I'm right back to square one. I'll work really hard and fix my little mistakes and hopefully come out on top and get that state title."

Moving on to states

Ramirez pinned top-seeded Olivia Palmer in the quarterfinals, which was a huge victory. Palmer was second in the region in 2022. As a freshman last winter, Ramirez did not place at the regional tournament. Guy, Ramirez's lone female teammate on the Red Raiders, also earned her first trip to the state tournament with a 35-second pin in the third-place bout at 114.

Wright and Holy Spirit's Alex Graffius had an intense third-place bout. The match was tied 4-4, but Wright took a 9-4 lead. After being awarded some back points Graffius cut her deficit to 9-8. Wright was able to hang on and win an 11-8 decision, earning her first state tournament berth.

Last season, Wright placed fifth at regions and was a second-team All Star.

"It's really exciting," said Wright, who hugged Graffius twice after the match. "Alex is one of my best friends. When she hugged me, it really hit me then that I'm going to states. But she is amazing. I love her so much. … It was back-and-forth. It was a close match."

Wright has been wrestling since she was a freshman.

"It's amazing to (finally get to states) because it just proves hard work gets you places," the junior said. "Nothing is given to you. It proves how far I've come."

Henrich is a first-year wrestler for Southern. The sophomore decided to go out for the sport because her older brother, Matt, wrestles for the Rams. Scittina, a freshman, is also a first-year wrestler for Mainland. Both were very happy to reach states as newbies.

"It's great," Henrich said. "It's not easy (to do in her first year), but I'm going to keep pushing and keep working and bring the best that I can."

Added Scittina, "It's amazing because I'm brand new to this sport, never had any experience and I never thought I would make it this far. I'm ready for states."