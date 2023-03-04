ATLANTIC CITY — Southern Regional High School senior Jayla Hahn and Cedar Creek junior Riley Lerner did something Saturday that girls haven’t done since 2020: wrestle at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Both took home some terrific souvenirs: state championship medals and memories that will last a lifetime.

Hahn won the state title at 138 pounds, while Lerner captured the championship at 120. It was Hahn’s second state title; she won her first in 2021. Lerner, who was second in the state as a freshman and sophomore, won her first title.

“I’m really excited,” said Hahn, who earned her 100th career victory with her 10-3 decision over Jackson Memorial’s Kamila Bieszczad. “As I have been saying, I worked really hard all four years, especially this year being at Southern. I’m just really excited with the outcome.”

When Lerner lost in the state finals last year, it “broke me,” she said. The next day, she went straight back to practice to get ready for this season. She is the first state champion, boys or girls, for Cedar Creek. Lerner (32-5) also is the first female state champion in Cape-Atlantic League history.

“I’m so happy I finally did it,” Lerner said. “It’s just really cool to finally be able to win. I worked so hard to get here. It’s just awesome.”

Early in the second period, Hahn trailed 1-0 after Bieszczad earned an escape point. Hahn had a takedown and a two-point near fall late to take a 4-2 lead. In the third, she had a three-point near fall to go up 7-3. Hahn (26-0) was close to getting a pin.

Hahn is Southern’s first female state champion.

“It couldn’t have been more perfect,” she said. “I just wrestled my best.”

Lerner earned a 6-3 decision over Somerville’s Valarie Maldonado in the final. In the first period, Lerner trailed 2-0 but had a reversal to tie the score. She had a takedown in the second period and led 4-3 going into the third. Lerner capped the scoring with a reversal.

“The first two years, it is hard to do as a freshman or sophomore, but it’s just awesome to finally have her win the championship,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. “She deserved it. She works hard every single day, all year round. She deserves it. I would’ve loved to have had it those first two years, but it was perfect this year.”

The girls championship tournament started Feb. 26 at Phillipsburg High School. It was only wrestled through the third-, fifth and seventh-place bouts. The 12 girls finals were held Saturday before the 14 boys finals.

Girls wrestled their state tournament at Boardwalk Hall in 2020. In the 2020-2021 season, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, moved the boys and girls state tournaments to Phillipsburg due to the pandemic. Last season, the NJSIAA moved the boys back to the resort and kept the girls tournament in Warren County.

This season, the NJSIAA decided to bring the girls finals back to Atlantic City.

Lerner, who was second at regions the last two years, also captured the Lady Clipper Classic championship this winter. She placed second at the Queen of the East and fourth at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament.

Lerner, who is 80-9 in her career, won her first South Region title Feb. 19.

“I definitely want to repeat next year, as anyone would,” Lerner said. “It just makes me so pumped up.”

Hahn, a four-time region champion, captured a state title as a sophomore in 2021 with Lakewood. She then transferred to Central Regional and aimed to make it back-to-back state championships but suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after winning the region title.

Hahn transferred to Southern for her senior season and won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Queen of the East and East Brunswick Lady Bear Invitational titles.

“It’s a really cool thing,” Southern boys assistant and head girls coach Dan Hall said. “Getting Jayla was awesome. It’s a really cool thing. She is up and practicing with us and all the varsity boys. She works her tail off. She is a grinder, just like everybody else for our wrestling program. She definitely earned it.”

“I was confident going in,” Jayla Hahn said of her final. “I knew what I had to do. I was able to get it done.”

Hahn finished her high school career 100-5. Her sister, Donovan Catholic’s Jade Hahn, finished second at 185 pounds, losing to Saint Thomas Aquinas’ Apryl Coffman

Note: Local wrestlers who placed third through eighth at states Feb. 26 in Phillipsburg: Mainland Regional’s Jackie Oviedo-Ramos (126) third; Southern’s Sam Henrich (145) fifth; Ocean City’s Danna Ramirez (132) sixth; EHT’s Kylie Wright seventh; Buena Regional’s Shea Aretz (126) eighth.

GALLERY: Day 2 of state wrestling championship in Atlantic City