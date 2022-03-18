Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner is The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year

Riley Lerner always looks to improve.

That is among the many reasons for her success.

The Cedar Creek High School standout wrestler finished second at the individual girls state tournament and at the South Region tournament at 114 pounds. Lerner captured titles at the Battle at the Bay, Queen of the East, Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament and Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament.

She finished her season 33-3, including 25 wins by pin.

Lerner is The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year.

"I'm still kind of disappointed about (her season) because I know if I worked a little bit harder, or if I did a couple things differently, I could have probably made it further and possibly won," said Lerner, who lost to Princeton’s Ava Rose in the state and regional finals. "But I definitely feel better about it now than when it first happened."

Girls wrestling has been growing in since the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association sanctioned the sport in 2018. This winter, the South Region tripled the number of wrestlers compared to 2021. Lerner's weight class featured 25 wrestlers, more than brackets in the boys district and region tournaments.

To come out second there and then finish second in the state shows how talented she is on mat. Lerner has been wrestling since she was 5.

"I know it's a huge accomplishment, especially in New Jersey," said Lerner, 16, of Mays Landing. "We are always in the top five of best wrestling states. So, I know it's a huge accomplishment. I am proud of it. But it's the same thing I said at states: proud but disappointed. But definitely a little more proud now.

"I couldn't have done it without my teammates, coaches and everyone in my corner."

At the end of the season, there is really only one person who is happy, and that is the winner, Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. Even though it is disappointing to lose, especially in a final, he said Lerner "has to be proud of that and what you did, even though if it's not what you wanted."

"She had a great season," Cappuccio said. "I thought she really, through most of the year and her competitions, dominated. … It was still a great accomplishment. She does all the right things, and I have confidence she will get there.

"We are all really proud with how her season played out. I think she wrestled tough the whole time, and she did everything right. She will get to where she wants to be. She just has to stay the course and keep working hard."

Lerner only lost three matches this season (two to Rose and one in a boys match). She said she learned from each and has a plan for "a lot of things" in the offseason, such as improving her shot.

On March 12, Lerner captured the USA Wrestling-New Jersey girls 16-and-under championship in Trenton. She will enter offseason tournaments as she aims to win her first region and state titles as a junior. She will also compete in the USMC 16U and Juniors Nationals from July 15-22 in Fargo, North Dakota.

"I have to drill that a lot. We have been drilling that for the past two weeks," she said. "I know I have to get better on my feet and, honestly, staying out of my own head a little bit. I know that was probably a little bit part of the loss. I have to go out more aggressive, for sure."

Lerner is an advocate for girls wrestling and wants to see the sport continue to grow. With the increased number of girls wrestlers this past season (20-plus in the Cape-Atlantic League compared to just a handful in 2021), Lerner was pleased, especially with gaining a female teammate in Julia Lord.

There may be more girls wrestling for the Pirates next season, which is another of Lerner's goals. She also wants to get 30-plus wins again as she aims to reach 100 for her career in the next two years. Lerner is 49-6 after two seasons.

"Honestly, and it's going to sound strange to so many people, but my proudest moment of the season isn't winning," Lerner said. "It's being on a team I know supports me, and being able to get another girl out on the mat and knowing we (girls wrestling) are probably growing even bigger next year and meeting all the girls this year. … I can't wait for next season."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

