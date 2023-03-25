Riley Lerner had a bumpy start to her wrestling season, but the ending was perfect.

The Cedar Creek High School junior had wrestled in the 114-pound weight class as a freshman and sophomore. This winter, she made the decision to move up to 126. Lerner finished second at the Queen of the East and Garfield Holiday Girls tournaments, two early-season competitions she had won last season.

Things quickly turned around when she decided to drop to 120.

“I was just too small for the weight class,” said Lerner, 17, of Mays Landing. “Once I got down to 120, I felt strong, and I knew it was the weight class for me.”

Lerner only lost once after she switched weight classes en route to her first state and South Region championships. Lerner also won the Lady Clipper Classic title and finished 32-5.

For the second straight season, Lerner is The Press Girls Wrestler of the Year.

“It was an amazing season,” said Lerner, who is the first state champion, boys or girls, for Cedar Creek. She also became the first female state champion in Cape-Atlantic League history. “At first. it started off a little rough. but toward the end it obviously got a lot better. I’m just really happy with how it went.”

As a freshman and sophomore, Lerner finished second in the state and region. Finally reaching the pinnacle meant a lot to her.

This season, her fifth and final loss came Jan. 8 in the South Jersey Wrestling Hall of Fame Girls Tournament final. After placing second there, Lerner kept winning until she was a state champion in Atlantic City.

Lerner finished the season with 25 pins.

“It’s a great feeling and I’m super happy for her,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. “Once she got her weight under control, then things fell into place for her. I don’t think it was ever a problem. She just needed that time to adjust. It takes time to get down to weight in a healthy way. It’s part of the process.

“She really is a super hard worker. Even when we think she should take a day off, she still wants to work. She still wants to be on the mat or doing something. She is just a very hard worker, and it’s great to see it finally pay off for her.”

Lerner lost more bouts this season than in her first two years, but that was OK for her. Lerner was 33-3 as a sophomore and only lost in the state and region finals as a freshman. This season, she liked getting her losses out of the way early.

“It was really exciting,” Lerner said. “I would rather lose in the beginning and finish out like how I did at the end rather than almost going undefeated, like I did my freshman and sophomore year, just to lose in the state final.”

Winning a state championship had been Lerner’s goal for years. Even though achieving it was very special, the championship wasn’t necessarily the best part of the season, she said.

What happened after was more meaningful.

“It was being able to celebrate with my friends, family and teammates,” said Lerner, who added that teammate and friend John Hagaman watched her win the state title at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Hagaman had lost in the District 31 title a few weeks prior and, even though his season was over, the senior still trained with Lerner and helped her prepare for the state and region tournaments. Hagaman also wrestled at 126 and worked with and supported Lerner all season.

“His season was done at districts. He didn’t have to come out after that,” Lerner said about Hagaman. “He took time out of his day, he stayed after school and trained with me. He worked out with me. He pushed me all season. He’s the definition of what a captain should be.

“After states, I gave my parents a hug and celebrated with my coaches and all that. But I found Johnny in the stands, and he was crying before I was crying. He gave me a big hug and we just cried for a minute. And it’s moments like that that I look forward to with wrestling. I would trade that state title for moments like that.”

Lerner still has one season left until she graduates.

“I think the chances of her getting back (to the state finals) are really high,” Cappuccio said. “She does all the right stuff in the offseason.”

In the offseason, Lerner plans to lift more, get her weight down sooner and fix a few other things that she thinks needs to be improved. But overall, her mindset will remain the same. Lerner does freestyle and other big-time tournaments in the offseason. Last summer, she wrestled in the Juniors Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota.

“Honestly, I knew (a state title) was in reach, but I knew that since my freshman year,” Lerner said. “So, I just took it one match at a time. That’s all you can do. If you get too far ahead of yourself, then the title is going to slip away and you will never be able to get it.

“If it worked then I’m going to stick with it and push even harder this offseason.”