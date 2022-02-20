Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner finishes 2nd at states, 4 other locals place in top 6

PHILLIPSBURG — When debating who are some of the top wrestlers in the state, many names come to mind.

Riley Lerner is on that list.

The Cedar Creek High School sophomore finished second at 114 pounds in the girls state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday evening. It was the second straight season she placed second at states.

"I'm proud of it, but I'm going to be honest, I'm pretty disappointed," Lerner said. "I'm proud and disappointed at the same time. (Sunday) was a lot tougher than last year."

Southern Regional’s Ella Yanuzzelli (152) and Gracie Cordasco (114), and Mainland Regional junior Jackie Oviedo Ramos (120) each placed fourth. Yanuzzelli, a sophomore, and Cordasco, a senior, are the first girls state medalists for the Rams.

Holy Spirit sophomore Alex Graffius (120) finished sixth, earning a medal.

It was the first time at states for Oviedo Ramos and Graffius. Yanuzzelli made states last year, but could not compete due to injury.

Lerner placed second at the South Region tournament Feb. 12.

The 16-year-old from Mays Landing finished second at the regional event in 2021 and recently was ranked No. 23 out of 25 wrestlers nationally at 177 pounds by USA Wrestling, FloWrestling and the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum in its February rankings.

This season, the standout won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay, Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament and Queen of the East.

Lerner, who finishes 33-3, continues to garner respect.

"We are proud of her," Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said. "The fact she was in the finals back-to-back years, that is something to be proud of. That's huge. It's a big deal. It really is. I know she is upset. She asks a lot of herself."

Lerner earned a technical fall in her first-round bout, defeating Central Regional senior Dinayah Vazquez 17-1 in 5 minutes, 52 seconds. Then in the semifinals, Lerner pinned Cordasco in 2:38.

At the South Region, Lerner also defeated Cordasco in the semifinals. Cordasco was able to get Lerner on her back in that match, and took an early lead after the first period. But Lerner was able to fight back and win.

In the final, Lerner was pinned late in the first period by Princeton’s Ava Rose. Rose also pinned her at regions.

"There was definitely a lot of improvement (from the regions) between my mentality and my moves," Lerner said. "I know I worked all year, and coaches and teammates helped me out, but I know there is a lot more I can do.

"I know I always say it but thank you to everyone in my corner. … I'm coming back stronger next year. I want it."

The one thing on her mind after losing was getting back to the wrestling room.

"That's what she does," Cappuccio said. "She will get back to work. It's only going to push her harder."

Other locals have big days

In a much-anticipated rematch from the regionals, Oviedo Ramos pinned Graffius in overtime during Sunday's first round. The score was 2-2, then 4-4 to end the third period. It was very close, and very physical.

At the South Region, Oviedo Ramos pinned Graffius late in the first period.

"I wrestled her two other times this year," Graffius said. "I didn't get the outcome I wanted, but I still feel I wrestled great."

It was a much different outcome Sunday.

"In the end, I just pushed though," Oviedo Ramos said

Bloomfield junior and top-seeded Kira Pipkins pinned Oviedo Ramos in 1:41. But the Mainland standout responded in her wrestleback matches. She pinned East Brunswick senior Kaleigh Duffy in 2:47. In the third-place bout, she dropped a 6-3 decision to Warren Hills' Katrina Kling.

"I'm pretty happy," said Oviedo Ramos, who plans to do wrestling camps in the summer "Never satisfied. It was a tough one, the last one. This is my second season wrestling, so I will come back strong."

Cordasco, who was the first female wrestler for Southern, never wrestled at states until this season.

As a freshman, Cordasco placed fourth at the regional tournament, just missing a medal (only the top three advance to states). As a sophomore, she underwent hip surgery and did not compete at regions. Last season, she missed regions again as she tested positive for COVID the week prior.

But now she will graduate with both regional and state medals.

“It’s awesome. I feel great about it,” Cordasco said. “This year was amazing because I finally did what I knew I could.”

After her quarterfinal loss to Lerner, Cordasco earned a 12-2 major decision over North Brunswick senior Dayana Hoyos to reach the third-place match. She was pinned in the bout, but she walked off the mat with a smile.

“I don’t take losses as losses,” Cordasco said. “I just move forward. I just smile and have a positive attitude regardless."

After losing her first-round bout, Spirit's Graffius pinned Millville sophomore Rebecca Royer in her first wrestleback match to at least secure a spot on the podium (top six).

This season, Graffius won the Gloucester City Tournament and Bergen County titles. She competed and medaled at regions and states for the first time.

"It feels great compared to last year," said Graffius, who noted she lost all her matches last season but finished 20-8 this winter. "It feels awesome. This is going to help me, especially in the offseason to give me motivation to go get fit next year, maybe even get top three (in the state)."

Yanuzzelli won her first-round bout, pinning Bayonne junior Mackenzie Finn in 57 seconds. In the quarterfinals, Yanuzzelli faced Kingsway Regional senior Alexa Firestone, who the Southern wrestler lost to in the finals at the South Region tournament in a second-period pin.

The rematch was fierce.

Firestone earned an escape point in the third period to go up 1-0, and was able to get a pin late. Yannuzzelli then won an intense 3-2 over Rancocas Valley junior Savanna Marlin. She lost to the top seed in the third-place bout.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.