Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner epitome of growth of girls wrestling in South Jersey, beyond

Riley Lerner made headlines on the mat last season.
But individual success is not her top priority.
The Cedar Creek High School sophomore standout wrestler wants to see female wrestling grow not only in the state but in the local area and at her own school.
That goal is slowly becoming a reality as more and more girls exhibit interest in the sport.
Lerner was the only girl on the team last season, but this winter, she is joined by freshman Julia Lord.
This season, around the Cape-Atlantic League, more girls are taking part in wrestling. Overall, the league has at least 20 girls wrestling this season.
“When I first started (11 years ago), I was one of the only girls out there,” said Lerner, of Mays Landing. “I was one of the only girls in South Jersey wrestling. It has grown so much, but I remember what it was like to be the only girl out there.
Lerner began wrestling with the Mays Landing Predators club team. She has been on the mat since she was 5. Lerner now goes back there and coaches and encourages the younger girls to keep up with the sport. And it’s great to see them get excited about wrestling, Lerner said.
“It’s an amazing sport, and I want as many people to see it like I can,” Lerner said.
Last season, Lerner finished second in the region and state individual girls wrestling tournaments at 114 pounds. The sophomore was the first wrestler in Cedar Creek history to advance to the state tournament. She also won the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Girls Wrestling Invitational and Middlesex County Invitational titles.
“I know the interest upticked a lot,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said, noting about six girls showed interest in coming out this season. “Even though they didn’t all end up coming out, just the interest from the female perspective is huge. It changed so much. I think it went from something that — and it’s really because of her success — it went from something that was almost fringe to a mainstream thing.”
People came up to Lerner at school and said they had friends interested in trying wrestling because of her. To help the sport grow is special for Lerner, and her biggest goal is to see an all-girls team established at Cedar Creek before she graduates.
“It’s awesome to see, especially because a few years ago Cedar Creek had no girls,” Lerner said.
Egg Harbor Township features three girl wrestlers — junior Angelina Leone, who placed fourth at regions and sixth at states last season, senior Rachele Lindsay and sophomore Kylie Wright. Kylie Allison and Alyssa Orsino, both freshmen, are joining the team at Hammonton. Mainland features seniors Emily Dilkes and Jackie Oviedo-Ramos. Absegami will have freshmen Ester Bhatti and Amelia Taylor. Junior Mia Forbes (Oakcrest) and freshman Kaiya Ray (Lower Cape May) are also some of the many local girl wrestlers.
Sophomore Ella Yanuzzelli, who placed third at regions last year, senior Gracie Cordasco and junior Hannia Garcia will wrestle for Southern Regional.
The CAL will have at least 20 girls this winter.
“It is great for the sport and girls in our area,” Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said. “It’s new to us, but I’m excited about it. They are tough. Scrapping out there with the boys (in practice). This is something this area needs. Hopefully it continues.”
The interest is growing at the national level, not just in the state.
In 1994, there were only 804 female wrestlers in the country at any age group, but there are currently more than 20,000, Lerner said. In 2017, just 18 colleges offered varsity women’s wrestling, but now there are 108 collegiate programs in the county, said Robert Lerner, Riley’s father, who also trains her.
“I am ecstatic to see the growth in our area,” Robert Lerner said. “That is what I’m pushing for. That is what Riley is pushing for.”
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, approved girls wrestling in 2018. There was some interest right away, from girls like 2018 Barnegat graduate Karina Santiago. Lower Cape May graduate Joelle Klein, a two-time state tournament place-winner, captured the South Region title in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Mainland Regional graduate Amirah Giorgianna placed at states in the 2019-20 season.
But even then, interest was not as high until other girls saw what was possible. Riley Lerner added to the exposure last season with her success.
“It shows other girls that there are other girls wrestling,” Robert Lerner said. “It’s about visibility.”
Thirty-two states sanction high school girls wrestling.
“High school girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” Oakcrest coach Dillion Hammond said. “It’s pretty cool to see the development of it over the past five years”
Girls don’t always get varsity matches. Other schools would not only have to feature girls but have girls in the same weight class. Girls sometimes wrestle boys, but not always. So girls get their matches at tournaments, which were limited last season.
But this winter, there will be more opportunities, including the inaugural Clash at the Creek, an all-girls tournament at Cedar Creek on Jan. 30. Typically, girls in South Jersey travel hours to get in tournaments, as none are local. The hope is this influences other schools to do the same. The event will have at most 120 wrestlers.
“I want us to be able to provide that visibility,” said Robert Lerner, who added Delaware Valley and East Stroudsburg universities women’s wrestling coaches will be at the event to possibly recruit some athletes.
Robert Lerner and Cappuccio described Riley Lerner as “an ambassador of the sport.” Riley “goes out of her own way to promote female wrestling,” Cappuccio added. Riley always posts about female wrestling on social media, and tries to get out the message.
Riley competed in more than 60 matches this summer and offseason, including recently at the Garden State Scrap at Prudential Center in Newark on Nov. 27. Many NCAA Division I colleges were there, and Riley hopes to continue her career at the next level. Robert and Cappuccio said Riley could have an even better sophomore campaign.
“It’s really exciting to see the sport grow,” Riley Lerner said. “I’m excited for the future.”
The winter high school sports season slowly got underway this month with swim and indoor track meets.
But once wrestlers hit the mats, and basketball season gets into full swing Friday, closed indoor spaces will be packed once again.
Cardboard cutouts of fans, mascots and celebrities will surrender their spots back to parents, teachers, friends, family, alumni and general high school sports fans this winter. It will sound like a packed high school gym again.
Athletic directors around the Cape-Atlantic League are preparing to navigate another winter season during the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re also ready to hear high-flying dunks and shocking pins met with roars from the crowd.
Mike Cherenson, a representative for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, in a statement earlier this month, said schools must continue to follow Gov. Phil Murphy’s Executive Order No. 251 signed in August, which mandates mask wearing in school buildings.
One exemption includes when a student is participating in high-intensity physical activities, such as sports.
“(Schools) continue to have autonomy to put in place any additional mitigation measures they feel necessary — such measures may include, but (are) not limited to spectator restrictions, masking of athletes during play, vaccination requirements, etc. Updates, if required, will be shared with members,” Cherenson wrote.
The winter sports season includes basketball, wrestling, swimming and indoor track and field. Some area schools also have ice hockey, bowling and fencing.
Every school will have its own challenges, Mainland Regional High School athletic director Mike Gatley said.
Mainland has a small gymnasium, seating a little more than 600 fans during basketball games. Gatley said they will operate at full capacity, but games with potential high demand for tickets — the rivalry game with Ocean City came to Gatley’s mind — will be sold ahead of time to limit access.
“We are gonna take temperatures of people visiting, teams and spectators when entering the building as an extra mitigation procedure we’ll do,” Gatley said. “When we go to (Atlantic County Institute of Technology) to have AD meetings, we all take our temperature walking in. We’re gonna do that for a little extra protection. Other than that, we’ll try to be as pre-COVID as possible.”
To help alleviate some confusion as to what other schools will be doing, Hammonton High School athletic director Marni Henry-Parks shared on Twitter last week a running list of what some of the schools in the Cape-Atlantic League are doing this season as far as spectator policy goes for indoor sports.
Many schools will have designated areas for spectators to sit, which usually means there will be no standing in the corners of the gym, often seen during high school sporting events. Some schools will also not allow any re-entry to the gym, including Mainland Regional, Egg Harbor Township and Middle Township.
“Although there is a lot of mask exhaustion, I think people do understand in order to see their their kid, grandkid or friend play, these are what the rules are,” Gatley said.
The Toms River Bubble hosts several indoor track and field meets during the winter season. Site director Kyle Austin, in a statement to nj.milesplit.com, said masks will be recommended for anyone entering the facility during meets. He said athletes should wear masks when not competing.
Austin also said, to help keep the number of people in the facility down, that teams will be limited to bringing only those on the roster and competing in that day’s event. Managers or anyone not entered into an event will not be allowed to enter the bubble with the team, he said. They will be allowed in as spectators.
Gatley said Mainland’s boys and girls teams will head to both the Toms River Bubble and the Atlantic City Armory this season.
“We’re gonna go about this ... with the understanding that there are gonna be certain parameters every school will have to follow. There are not a whole lot of options,” Gatley said.
Not every school that has a swim team has its own pool. Ocean City High School, which uses the Aquatic & Fitness Center on Simpson Avenue, said restrictions for fans will have to apply to that facility. Millville athletic director Dave LaGamba said the Thunderbolts will do the same thing at the Holly City Family Center where they compete.
“We’re now in December, the normal flu season,” LaGamba said. “The individuals that have participated or coached the winter sports season are the folks least concerned because they are the ones who are better prepared for all the protocols. It’s stuff that they’ve done in the past.”
Gatley is happy the Mustangs’ wrestling season can have quad meets again. Selling concessions during those home meets generates a lot of money for the sports programs. LaGamba said Millville won’t host one until later in the season and will learn from how other schools the Thunderbolts visit run their multiteam meets.
Much like last year, there will be a lot of learning as you go and adjusting protocol according to what the state recommends.
Right now, the omicron and delta variants — the latter of which has been around for about a year — are playing into stricter protocols still being around.
“We’re going to try to let people come in and enjoy the winter sports season,” LaGamba said. “Last year didn’t work out that way. If you come to Millville, you’re expected to follow guidelines. But at the same time, you get to enjoy coming to a game this year.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
It's defense first for the Atlantic City girls basketball team
The Atlantic City High School girls basketball team will play with a defense-first mentality this season.
Why?
“They don’t have a choice,” Vikings coach Jason Lantz said with a laugh.
The Vikings should contend for the South Jersey Group IV and Cape-Atlantic League titles this season. Atlantic City, which begins the season ranked No. 6 in The Press’ Preseason Girls Basketball Elite 11, hosts Oakcrest in the season opener 5:30 p.m. Friday.
In essence, the Vikings are the defending Cape-Atlantic League champions. They won the 2020 CAL Tournament. There was no tournament held last season because of the pandemic. The Vikings finished 3-5 in 2021.
This season, Atlantic City will blend size with an experienced backcourt and some talented newcomers.
“They buy into defense first,” Lantz said. “What I really like about this particular group is that they’re so unselfish. They know they have to be on their game because they know there’s two or three people behind them.”
Quanirah Cherry-Montague, a 6-foot-3 junior, appears poised for a breakout season. She is a force inside but can also shoot from the perimeter and her wingspan makes her a formidable defender. Cherry-Montague averaged nearly eight points and eight rebounds as a freshman but played in just two games last season because of COVID-19.
“I think she’s excited to show what she can do,” Lantz said. “She can do whatever she puts her mind to.”
Senior Sanai Garrison-Macon is a four-year starter in the backcourt. Sasha Lemons and Naysha Suarez-Rivera are also experienced guards.
Two newcomers — Cea’anai Jackson-Williams and Alexis Gormley — should boost the Vikings.
Jackson-Williams, a 6-foot-3 transfer from ACIT, averaged 11 points and six rebounds last season.
“In our program, we haven’t had a player of her caliber on the inside,” Lantz said. “A true post player. She loves it inside. She’s going to get the ball. She’s going to get a lot of touches.”
The upperclassmen have welcomed Gormley, a 6-1 freshman, with open arms.
“They love her energy,” Lantz said. “They love her effort. They love her attitude. When (Gorman) realizes how talented she is, she’s going to shock a lot of people.”
The Vikings take a long-range view of the season. They know teams are defined by what they do in late February and March and not December.
“We’ll earn whatever we’re going to be,” Lantz said. “I like that all the girls have accepted that. We don’t look at our roster in paper and say, ‘We’re going to be this or that.’ We’re not looking forward to anything but the next game. That’s the way we’re approaching it. We’re going to work hard to compete, play defense and see where we end up at the end of the year.”
An intriguing an hopefully as close to normal as possible high school girls basketball season begins Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
EHT boys basketball: The sleeping giant begins to wake
The Egg Harbor Township High School boys basketball team hears the whispers of the South Jersey basketball community.
The Eagles reached the South Jersey Group IV semifinals as a No. 16 seed in 2020.
They finished 14-1 in the pandemic-shortened 2021 season.
This season, Egg Harbor is projected to be a Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group IV contender. The Eagles are ranked No. 3 in The Press Preseason Elite 11. They will open the season at 7 p.m. Friday at Lower Cape May Regional.
But despite that impressive resume and mostly because they haven’t been a perennial power, many high school basketball fans wonder just how good EHT is.
“I feel like we have a chip on our shoulder,” senior guard Carlos Lopez said. “I feel like we’re better than they actually say we are.”
Egg Harbor coach Cameron Bell said: “The guys want to prove to everyone that (last season) wasn’t a COVID fluke. We’re not just a sleeping giant. We’re waking up.”
Egg Harbor Township has experienced boys basketball success before. But since 1992, the Eagles have never won the Cape-Atlantic League championship or been thought of as one of the region’s elite teams on a year-in and year-out basis.
One of the problems is many of Egg Harbor’s top players have attended non-public schools. Bell, a 1994 EHT graduate, is trying to change that.
“I always treat a kid like if you’re from EHT, you’re from EHT,” Bell said. “Kids are going to go other places, but my door is always open. You’ll always be an EHT kid.”
This group of Eagles grew up playing on the same teams since they were in grade school. Lopez grew up in Williamstown but came back to Egg Harbor Township every weekend. His father, also named Carlos, was a 1996 EHT graduate.
“I think it’s a big part of our success,” Lopez said of the team’s chemistry. “We all know each other. We all know what we can do best. We all know how we should play our role exactly like we should.”
Lopez averaged 21.9 points and sank 40 3-pointers last season. But he’s gained 10 pounds and at 6-foot-2, 170 says he’s a much more complete player this season.
“I feel like I can score at all three levels (at the rim, mid-range and from beyond the arc),” he said. “My defense has improved.”
The Eagles also have experience with junior point guard DJ Germann (15 ppg) and senior guard Isaiah Glenn (13 ppg). Bell said Germann is the team’s top defender. With Germann and Lopez, it’s easy to overlook Glenn but he’s a solid perimeter shooter and also a standout defender.
Anthony Colon, a 6-5 senior, returns to the team. He played for EHT as a sophomore but played in Florida because of the pandemic last season. His return gives the Eagles an inside presence.
“I really think he’s going to turn some heads,” Bell said. “The kid finishes around the rim.”
The Eagles play in the CAL United Division, easily the league’s toughest with contenders St. Joseph Academy, Holy Spirit, Lower Cape May and Hammonton. Holy Spirit is ranked No. 6 in The Elite 11, and St. Joe is ranked No. 7.
EHT will also test itself with non-league division games against Wildwood Catholic Academy, Haddonfield, Woodrow Wilson, Westfield, Linden and Math Civic and Sciences of Philadelphia.
“I want our guys to get a chance to showcase themselves to South Jersey,” Bell said, “and I want us to be ready for the playoffs.”
The Eagles’ hope this season is to continue to build a culture that leads to a more consistent EHT program. The school has a lot going for it, namely one of the largest enrollments in South Jersey and outstanding facilities.
“We can set the stage for the newcomers, the incoming freshmen,” Lopez said. “We can make kids want to come to EHT instead of leaving and transferring out. We’ve created a brotherhood.”
After health scare, St. Augustine coach Paul Rodio ready for season opener: Must win
Coach Paul Rodio will participate in his 45th season opener as St. Augustine Prep head basketball coach when the Hermits meet Lower Cape May Regional 7 p.m. Saturday in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game.
This one will mean more than the other 44.
Rodio, 69, nearly died this fall when he battled a pair of blood clots in his aorta. One of them broke off and traveled to his right leg. He underwent emergency surgery.
Rodio knows exactly how lucky he was.
“When you have blood clots in your aorta, 99% of them travel up to your brain,” Rodio said. “That’s a stroke or you’re dead instantly. For whatever reason mine went down into my leg. I have no explanation for that.”
Rodio is one of the most accomplished high school basketball coaches in the nation. The Hammonton resident took over the Hermits’ basketball program in the 1977-78 season. Rodio has a South Jersey-best 968 career wins in his 44 seasons, and he’s led the Hermits to five state titles (1982, 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2016).
Rodio’s health issues began in September. Although vaccinated, he contracted COVID-19 that month.
He appeared on his way to recovery, testing negative for the virus in late September, but early in the morning of Oct. 1 he woke up with pain in his leg. He was rushed to Virtua Marlton Hospital. Later that morning, he was in the operating room.
Rodio said neither he nor his doctors are sure if the clots were caused by COVID or the diabetes he’s managed for years.
After leaving the hospital, Rodio went to Magee Rehabilitation Hospital in Philadelphia to strengthen his leg through rehabilitation.
The health numbers Rodio mentions as he recounts his ordeal are alarming.
His blood pressure fell to 80/20 at one point.
His blood sugar soared to 555.
His weight dropped from 174 to 141 pounds.
He spent 33 days in the hospital.
What makes those numbers even more real is when he rolls down his sock to show the jagged scar that stretches from his knee to the bottom of his calf.
“I’m not going to be popular on the beach,” Rodio said with a laugh. “It looks like I got attacked by a shark.”
Rodio is back at St. Augustine, where he is director of alumni leadership. He arrives at school at 6:30 a.m. and has been at every pre-season practice, but he hasn’t been that active. He’s let veteran assistants Tony Iaconelli and Tom Attanasi — both former Holy Spirit head coaches — do the talking and teaching.
“I’m lucky, really lucky, to have guys like that,” Rodio said.
Rodio has sat at the scorer’s table and talked to his assistants and players during practice breaks. His weight is back up to 159 pounds. Rodio says with a smile that if takes a step on to the court during practice long-time friend Iaconelli immediately throws him off.
“I haven’t been on the floor,” Rodio said. “Has it been hard? Yea. But at least I’m getting a taste of it.”
Rodio is known for his energetic coaching style, standing during games and undoing his tie after the first questionable officials’ call.
He’ll be a lot more mellow Saturday night.
“When I came home from (Magee) I felt weak, very weak,” he said. “As I got stronger, I felt better. Being back here in school is the best therapy for me.”
Rodio says he’s not going to rush it, but he hopes to be more of himself on the sidelines by January.
“I feel,” he said, “I hate to put this way, normal. I’ll be very disappointed if I’m not ready to go by (January/February).”
The Hermits begin this season ranked No. 4 in The Press’ Elite 11. They are a talented, young team and should contend for Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public A titles. They are probably a season away from being one of the state’s top teams.
After his surgery, doctors told Rodio they weren’t sure when or if he would ever coach again.
Yet he will be with his team Saturday. There is sure to be a big crowd at Ocean City to welcome him.
“My aunt gave me this whole thing about that I’ve helped so many kids and so many people,” Rodio said, “that (God) must have realized you could do more down here, and he kept you here. I don’t know.”
Expected the unexpected when the 2021-22 basketball season begins Friday.
WRESTLING
With a ton of talent, Holy Spirit has big expectations for 2021-22 wrestling season
Two words could describe last season’s high school wrestling season — unusual and complicated.
That is especially true for Holy Spirit.
The Spartans were forced to miss the first two weeks of an already shortened and delayed campaign (starting in early March and ending in late April) due to COVID-19 concerns. But in that short period of time, the team finished 5-2 and sent two wrestlers to the individual state tournament.
With a more normal schedule this season, that success is expected to increase, especially because of the strength and talent of the first eight weight classes (106 to 150 pounds).
Holy Spirit will open its season Friday against Egg Harbor Township.
“We are definitely excited because of the mix of experience we have coming back and the new kids we have coming in,” longtime Spartans coach Ralph Paolone said. “I really believe that from 106 up to 150, we can compete with anybody in the state.”
Senior KJ Sherman (150) and junior Max Elton (113) each finished third in the region and qualified for the state tournament. To accomplish that last season showed their talent on the mat, as there was no district tournament and the number of regional tournaments was cut from eight to four “super regions.” Also, the number of wrestlers to make the region tournament was drastically cut to ensure the best of the best were competing in a shortened bracket.
District tournaments will return this winter.
“Our team this year looks amazing,” said Sherman, a three-time state tournament qualifier who noted the Spartans only lost one wrestler to graduation. “We have some really good freshmen who show a lot of potential, and even some of our sophomores and juniors are looking really good. I feel 100% we could win states this year as a team. I really do believe that.”
Sherman is ranked fifth in the state at 150, according to FloWrestling.org. Elton is ranked 10th at 113. But they aren’t the only talented wrestlers on the team, and that excites Sherman.
“I love it,” said Sherman, 18, of Galloway Township. “Looking at our team and being able to know we have a chance to be able to win (a title) is awesome. I believe all four years we had really good teams. … But this year, it gets me fired up knowing we have the ability to win states.”
Seniors Sal Palmeri (138), a three-time region qualifier, and Gavin Paolone (126), a two-time qualifier, also return. Chase Calhoun (132), a junior transfer from Atlantic City who has to sit out 30 days due to the state’s transfer rule, will be a threat upon his debut in the lineup.
Jaylen Glover (144), who never wrestled at the high school level but has competed on the mat, and incoming freshmen Carter Pack (106) and Bryce Manera (120) are expected to have an immediate impact. Pack and Manera competed in multiple youth tournaments and will bring a ton of experience. Glover, who transferred to Holy Spirit from Cedar Creek, is a great athlete and will be “tremendous,” Paolone said.
Junior Robert McDevitt (190) and Phil Docteur (285), who Paolone called one of the best heavyweights in South Jersey, are also dangerous.
“We are going to be rock solid in 10 out of 14 weight classes,” said Paolone, who talked highly about each of his wrestlers and the success they will have this winter, both individually and as a team. “I think everyone is excited.”
Holy Spirit captured the South Jersey Non-Public B title in three consecutive seasons — 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18. Paolone said this team “may be better than those” that won those titles.
Sherman agrees.
“Those three teams (Paolone) won with were amazing, and there is no doubt about that,” Sherman said. “But our team this year could surpass them.”
After they open their season Friday, the Spartans will travel to the University of Delaware to compete in the Beast of the East Tournament. Holy Spirit will bring about six or eight wrestlers, an opportunity to get competitive matches in early in the season.
That is important with an intense schedule this season.
On Martin Luther King Day, the Spartans will travel to Bergen Catholic for a quad-meet with Pope John and St. Augustine Prep. That meet is something Paolone greatly anticipates as Bergen Catholic, Pope John and the Hermits are three of the top parochial schools in the state. The Spartans also will wrestle St. John Vianney, another state power, in February.
There were no tri- or quad-meets last season.
“We are going to challenge ourselves,” Paolone said. “We are going to test ourselves and be ready for the playoffs and the state tournament this year.”
Sherman aims to return to the state tournament for the fourth consecutive season. And the event will return to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City. Last year was the first time it wasn’t held in the resort since 2002.
“I’m so glad the season is back to normal. I was happy we were able to have a season, but it was a mess and really took a toll on me and all the other wrestlers I know,” Sherman said. “Going back (to normal), I don’t think anyone, especially me, will take it for granted.”
Sherman’s father, Ken Sherman, died during KJ’s sophomore season before districts started. His teammates and coaches, whom he described as family, were there for him. Sherman anticipates a great final journey with the program.
“I am just ready to rock and roll,” he said.
