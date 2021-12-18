 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner epitome of growth of girls wrestling in South Jersey, beyond
Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner epitome of growth of girls wrestling in South Jersey, beyond

121521-pac-spt-Lerner

Riley Lerner of Cedar Creek scrimmages with Emily Dilks of Mainland during a joint practice Tuesday in Linwood.

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Riley Lerner made headlines on the mat last season.

But individual success is not her top priority.

The Cedar Creek High School sophomore standout wrestler wants to see female wrestling grow not only in the state but in the local area and at her own school.

That goal is slowly becoming a reality as more and more girls exhibit interest in the sport.

Lerner was the only girl on the team last season, but this winter, she is joined by freshman Julia Lord.

This season, around the Cape-Atlantic League, more girls are taking part in wrestling. Overall, the league has at least 20 girls wrestling this season.

“When I first started (11 years ago), I was one of the only girls out there,” said Lerner, of Mays Landing. “I was one of the only girls in South Jersey wrestling. It has grown so much, but I remember what it was like to be the only girl out there.

Lerner began wrestling with the Mays Landing Predators club team. She has been on the mat since she was 5. Lerner now goes back there and coaches and encourages the younger girls to keep up with the sport. And it’s great to see them get excited about wrestling, Lerner said.

“It’s an amazing sport, and I want as many people to see it like I can,” Lerner said.

Last season, Lerner finished second in the region and state individual girls wrestling tournaments at 114 pounds. The sophomore was the first wrestler in Cedar Creek history to advance to the state tournament. She also won the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Girls Wrestling Invitational and Middlesex County Invitational titles.

“I know the interest upticked a lot,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said, noting about six girls showed interest in coming out this season. “Even though they didn’t all end up coming out, just the interest from the female perspective is huge. It changed so much. I think it went from something that — and it’s really because of her success — it went from something that was almost fringe to a mainstream thing.”

People came up to Lerner at school and said they had friends interested in trying wrestling because of her. To help the sport grow is special for Lerner, and her biggest goal is to see an all-girls team established at Cedar Creek before she graduates.

“It’s awesome to see, especially because a few years ago Cedar Creek had no girls,” Lerner said.

Egg Harbor Township features three girl wrestlers — junior Angelina Leone, who placed fourth at regions and sixth at states last season, senior Rachele Lindsay and sophomore Kylie Wright. Kylie Allison and Alyssa Orsino, both freshmen, are joining the team at Hammonton. Mainland features seniors Emily Dilkes and Jackie Oviedo-Ramos. Absegami will have freshmen Ester Bhatti and Amelia Taylor. Junior Mia Forbes (Oakcrest) and freshman Kaiya Ray (Lower Cape May) are also some of the many local girl wrestlers.

Sophomore Ella Yanuzzelli, who placed third at regions last year, senior Gracie Cordasco and junior Hannia Garcia will wrestle for Southern Regional.

The CAL will have at least 20 girls this winter.

“It is great for the sport and girls in our area,” Absegami coach Shawn Scannell said. “It’s new to us, but I’m excited about it. They are tough. Scrapping out there with the boys (in practice). This is something this area needs. Hopefully it continues.”

The interest is growing at the national level, not just in the state.

In 1994, there were only 804 female wrestlers in the country at any age group, but there are currently more than 20,000, Lerner said. In 2017, just 18 colleges offered varsity women’s wrestling, but now there are 108 collegiate programs in the county, said Robert Lerner, Riley’s father, who also trains her.

“I am ecstatic to see the growth in our area,” Robert Lerner said. “That is what I’m pushing for. That is what Riley is pushing for.”

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, approved girls wrestling in 2018. There was some interest right away, from girls like 2018 Barnegat graduate Karina Santiago. Lower Cape May graduate Joelle Klein, a two-time state tournament place-winner, captured the South Region title in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Mainland Regional graduate Amirah Giorgianna placed at states in the 2019-20 season.

But even then, interest was not as high until other girls saw what was possible. Riley Lerner added to the exposure last season with her success.

“It shows other girls that there are other girls wrestling,” Robert Lerner said. “It’s about visibility.”

Thirty-two states sanction high school girls wrestling.

“High school girls wrestling is one of the fastest growing sports in the country,” Oakcrest coach Dillion Hammond said. “It’s pretty cool to see the development of it over the past five years”

Girls don’t always get varsity matches. Other schools would not only have to feature girls but have girls in the same weight class. Girls sometimes wrestle boys, but not always. So girls get their matches at tournaments, which were limited last season.

But this winter, there will be more opportunities, including the inaugural Clash at the Creek, an all-girls tournament at Cedar Creek on Jan. 30. Typically, girls in South Jersey travel hours to get in tournaments, as none are local. The hope is this influences other schools to do the same. The event will have at most 120 wrestlers.

“I want us to be able to provide that visibility,” said Robert Lerner, who added Delaware Valley and East Stroudsburg universities women’s wrestling coaches will be at the event to possibly recruit some athletes.

Robert Lerner and Cappuccio described Riley Lerner as “an ambassador of the sport.” Riley “goes out of her own way to promote female wrestling,” Cappuccio added. Riley always posts about female wrestling on social media, and tries to get out the message.

Riley competed in more than 60 matches this summer and offseason, including recently at the Garden State Scrap at Prudential Center in Newark on Nov. 27. Many NCAA Division I colleges were there, and Riley hopes to continue her career at the next level. Robert and Cappuccio said Riley could have an even better sophomore campaign.

“It’s really exciting to see the sport grow,” Riley Lerner said. “I’m excited for the future.”

Riley Lerner

Lerner

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

