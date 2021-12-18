Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner epitome of growth of girls wrestling in South Jersey, beyond

“It’s an amazing sport, and I want as many people to see it like I can,” Lerner said.

Last season, Lerner finished second in the region and state individual girls wrestling tournaments at 114 pounds. The sophomore was the first wrestler in Cedar Creek history to advance to the state tournament. She also won the Bergen County Women Coaches Association Girls Wrestling Invitational and Middlesex County Invitational titles.

“I know the interest upticked a lot,” Cedar Creek coach George Cappuccio said, noting about six girls showed interest in coming out this season. “Even though they didn’t all end up coming out, just the interest from the female perspective is huge. It changed so much. I think it went from something that — and it’s really because of her success — it went from something that was almost fringe to a mainstream thing.”

People came up to Lerner at school and said they had friends interested in trying wrestling because of her. To help the sport grow is special for Lerner, and her biggest goal is to see an all-girls team established at Cedar Creek before she graduates.

“It’s awesome to see, especially because a few years ago Cedar Creek had no girls,” Lerner said.