Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner, EHT's Angelina Leone win titles in Bergen County

Three Cape-Atlantic League high school female wrestlers earned medals at the Bergen County Women’s Coaches Association Tournament on Sunday.
Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner won the title at 114 pounds. Egg Harbor Township junior Angelina Leone won at 132. Holy Spirit first-year wrestler Alexandria Graffius finished second at 120.
Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright also competed in the event at 126.
Lerner, who placed second at the individual region and state tournaments last season, won her first two matches via pin. She earned a major decision and a decision in the semifinals and finals, respectively.
Lerner also won the Bloomfield Girls Tournament, Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament, Battle at the Bay and Queen of the East titles. She has won all her matches so far this season.
Leone, who placed fourth in the South Region and sixth at the state tournament last season, won all three of her matches via pin.
Graffius won the Gloucester City Tournament title Dec. 30. On Sunday, she pinned her first opponent and then won by disqualification. Graffius won via decision in the semifinals.
