 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner adds another early-season title
0 comments

Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner adds another early-season title

{{featured_button_text}}

Riley Lerner continued her early dominance to the season Monday.

The Cedar Creek High School standout female wrestler won the 114-pound championship at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament at Bloomfield High School.

It was her fourth title in two weeks.

Fourteen wrestlers competed at 114. Forty-six schools from across the state entered wrestlers in the event. 

Lerner won all four of her matches, including the first three via pin. The sophomore won the title with an 8-2 decision over Valerie Maldonado of Somerville H.S.

Lerner also won the Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 17, the Battle at the Bay on Dec. 18 and the Queen of the East on Dec. 19.

Last season, she placed second at the individual region and state tournaments.

+2 
Riley Lerner

Lerner

 Kristian Gonyea, for The Press

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News