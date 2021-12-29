Cedar Creek's Riley Lerner adds another early-season title

Riley Lerner continued her early dominance to the season Monday.

The Cedar Creek High School standout female wrestler won the 114-pound championship at the Bloomfield Girls Tournament at Bloomfield High School.

It was her fourth title in two weeks.

Fourteen wrestlers competed at 114. Forty-six schools from across the state entered wrestlers in the event.

Lerner won all four of her matches, including the first three via pin. The sophomore won the title with an 8-2 decision over Valerie Maldonado of Somerville H.S.

Lerner also won the Garfield Girls Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 17, the Battle at the Bay on Dec. 18 and the Queen of the East on Dec. 19.

Last season, she placed second at the individual region and state tournaments.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

