Cedar Creek's Lerner, Spirit's Graffius, Southern's Yanuzzelli grab No. 2 region seeds

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday its seedings for the South Region girls wrestling tournament at Kingsway Regional High School.
Cedar Creek standout Riley Lerner (28-1) grabbed the second seed at 114 pounds. Last season, the sophomore finished second at the region and state tournament.
Holy Spirit first-year wrestler Alexandria Graffius (120) and Southern Regional sophomore Ella Yanuzzelli (152) also grabbed No. 2 seeds. Yanuzzelli finished third at regions last season, and qualified for the state tournament.
The South Region tournament will start 9 a.m. Saturday and will run throughout the day. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the individual state tournament at Phillipsburg High School on Feb. 20.
Last season, only a handful of local female wrestlers competed in the region tournament, and only three advanced to states.
On Saturday, there are many more Press-area wrestlers competing to earn region medals.
At 126, Ocean City's Danna Ramirez and Mainland Regional's Jackie Oviedo Ramos grabbed the grabbed the No. 5 seed and No. 6 seeds, respectively. Southern's Gracie Cordasco grabbed the No. 6 seed at 114, while Vineland's Arianna Santiago earned the eight seed at 152.
Absegami's Ester Bhatti (107) and Amelia Tasylor (114), Cedar Creek's Julia Lord (120), Egg Harbor Township's Kylie Wright (120), Hammonton's Kylie Allison (120) and Alyssa Orsino (126), Mainland's Emily Dilkes (107), Millville's Angelina Smith (114), Rebecca Royer (120) and Krysta Pederson (126), Ocean City's Olivia Guy (107), Southern's Hannia Garcia (126) and Vineland's Covonn Walker (185) are also listed to compete.
