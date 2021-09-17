 Skip to main content
Cedar Creek's Jo Jo Bermudez breaks CAL records in win: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

Cedar Creek's Jo Jo Bermudez breaks CAL records in win: Roundup

hslivefootball.jpg

Jo Jo Bermudez didn't waste time breaking two Cape-Atlantic League school records Friday night.

The Cedar Creek High School senior scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass play in the first quarter to lead the Pirates to a 55-0 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup between Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rivals.

Bermudez went into Friday's game needing one reception and 46 receiving yards to break the Cape-Atlantic League career records, according to South Jersey sports historian Chuck Langerman. The previous records belonged to 2021 Ocean City grad Jake Schneider (122 receptions) and 2016 Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton (2,073 yards).

Bermudez broke both records on the first of his three touchdowns, scoring on a 70-yard pass from JC Landicini. Bermudez's other two TDs came off a reception and a punt return.

Landicini threw four TDs for the Pirates, who improved to 4-0 and are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Zach Ricci caught two TD passes, and Jaquan Howard scored on a long run. 

The Pirates have outscored their first four opponents 185-0.

Absegami fell to 1-3.

Hammonton 13, Vineland 6

This game was scoreless after the first quarter.

With 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Hammonton (2-2) freshman running back Kenny Smith cut between two Vineland defenders, cut to the left and spun around a would-be tackler to score from 15 yards out and give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead that they took into halftime.

Hammonton extended its lead in the third quarter. Sophomore fullback Lucas Goehringer took a quick handoff, broke through the middle and scored from 40 yards out to make it 13-0 with about six minutes left in the third. 

Vineland (1-3) cut Hammonton's lead to 13-6 in the fourth quarter, when Daniel Russo found Braylon Blakely in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard score.

Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Reg. 6

The Bulldogs (1-2) picked up their first win of the season. Cumberland fell to 1-2.

Bridgeton took a 7-0 lead with 8:43 left in the second quarter, when Edward Gravely took the direct snap and bounced to the outside right and scored from 8 yards out.

Jermaine Bell extended the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0 with a 65-yard run with 2:24 left in the third. He tacked on another scored in the fourth on a 55-yard run to make it 19-0 with 5:39 left.

No. 6 Delsea Reg. 47, Oakcrest 16

Luke Maxwell scored four touchdowns to lead sixth-ranked Delsea (3-0). Oakcrest fell to 2-2. No other information was available from this game.

Egg Harbor Twp. 42, Cherry Hill West 14

The Eagles (2-2) led 21-7 at halftime. Cherry Hill West fell to 0-3. No other information was available.

Lower Cape May Reg. 34, Lindenwold 18

Marcus Hebron scored three touchdowns and rushed for 236 yards for the Caper Tigers (2-1). Hebron's first score, a 7-yard run, tied the game 6-6. Lower took the lead in the second on Mikey Castellano's 13-yard TD reception from Hunter Ray.

Hebron scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards in the third to extend the Caper Tigers' lead to 27-6. Ray added a 1-yard score in the fourth.

Middle Twp. 38, Glassboro 14

The Panthers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1991, and Glassboro fell to 1-2. No other information was available.

Clayton 32, Wildwood 16

Ernie Troiano threw two touchdown passes for the Warriors (0-3), a 5-yard score to Dom Troiano and another to Junior Hans. Clayton improved to 2-1.

Lacey Twp. 29, Middletown North 26

Lacey erased a 26-14 third-quarter deficit, scoring 15 unanswered pointsm to beat Middletown North and improve to 2-0. The Lions scored the winning touchdown at the goal line with 1:39 left in the game. No other information for the Lions was available.

Brian Haddow got Middletown North (1-1) on the board first with a 9-yard run. Derek Soto scored a pair of touchdowns, including one on a fumble return.

Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0

Barnegat's Shikeith Gordon picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second play of the game. Connor Darmstatter followed that with an interception for the Bengals on the next possession.

Jo Jo Bivens scored on runs from 4 and 5 yards out. Kurt Bonin threw a 15-yard TD pass to Justin Bye.

+1 
Jo Jo Bermudez headshot

Bermudez 

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

Agate for football roundup

(put under Hammonton/Vineland game)

Hammonton;0 7 6 0—13

Vineland;0 0 0 6—6

SECOND QUARTER

H—Smith 15 run (Drew Fields kick)

THIRD QUARTER

H—Goehringer 40 run (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

V—Blakely 1 pass from Russo (kick blocked)

Records—Hammonton 2-2, Vineland 1-3.

----------

(put under Bridgeton/Cumberland game)

Bridgeton;0 7 6 14—27

Cumberland;0 0 0 6—6

SECOND QUARTER

B—Gravely 8 run (kick)

THIRD QUARTER

B—Bell 65 run (conversion failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

B—Bell 65 run (conversion failed)

CR—Touchdown (conversion failed)

B—Touchdown (2-point conversion)

Records—Bridgeton 1-2, Cumberland 1-2.

----

(put under Delsea/Oakcrest game)

Delsea;21 6 6 14—47

Oakcrest;13 3 0 0—16

FIRST QUARTER

DR—Maxwell 65 run (Carr kick)

O—Touchdown (Connelly kick)

O—Touchdown (kick blocked)

DR—Hooks kick return (Carr kick)

DR—Maxwell 60 run (Carr kick)

SECOND QUARTER

O—Connelly 36 field goal

DR—Stewart run (kick blocked)

THIRD QUARTER

DR—Maxwell touchdown (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

DR—Wayne run (Carr kick)

DR—Maxwell run (Carr kick)

Records—Delsea 3-0, Oakcrest 2-2.

-----

(put under the Lower/Lindenwold game)

Lindenwold;6 0 0 12—18

Lower Cape May;6 6 15 7—34

FIRST QUARTER

LI—Touchdown (conversion failed)

LCM—Hebron 7 run (conversion failed)

SECOND QUARTER

LCM—Castellano 13 pass from Ray (conversion failed)

THIRD QUARTER

LCM—Hebron 2 run (2-point conversion)

LCM—Hebron 10 run (kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

LCM—Ray 1 run (kick)

LI—Touchdown (conversion failed)

LI—Touchdown (conversion failed)

Records—Lindenwold 0-3, LCM 2-1.

----

(put under the Clayton/Wildwood game)

Clayton;12 12 8 0—32

Wildwood;8 8 0 0—16

FIRST QUARTER

C—Touchdown (kick failed)

W—D. Troiano 5 pass from E. Troiano (R. Troiano run)

C—Touchdown (kick failed)

SECOND QUARTER

W—Hans pass from E. Troiano (2-point conversion)

C—Touchdown (conversion failed)

C—Touchdown (conversion failed)

THIRD QUARTER

C—Touchdown (2-point conversion)

Records—Clayton 2-1, Wildwood 0-3.

----

(put under the Jackson/Barnegat game)

Jackson Liberty;0 0 0 0—0

Barnegat;7 6 6 7—26

FIRST QUARTER

B—Gordon interception return (kick)

SECOND QUARTER

B—Bivens 4 run (kick blocked)

THIRD QUARTER

B—Bye 15 pass from Kurt Bonin (kick failed)

FOURTH QUARTER

B—Bivens 5 run (kick)

Records—Jackson 1-2, Barnegat 3-0.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

