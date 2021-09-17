Cedar Creek's Jo Jo Bermudez breaks CAL records in win: Roundup

Jo Jo Bermudez didn't waste time breaking two Cape-Atlantic League school records Friday night.
The Cedar Creek High School senior scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass play in the first quarter to lead the Pirates to a 55-0 win over Absegami in a West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup between Greater Egg Harbor Regional High School District rivals.
Bermudez went into Friday's game needing one reception and 46 receiving yards to break the Cape-Atlantic League career records, according to South Jersey sports historian Chuck Langerman. The previous records belonged to 2021 Ocean City grad Jake Schneider (122 receptions) and 2016 Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton (2,073 yards).
Bermudez broke both records on the first of his three touchdowns, scoring on a 70-yard pass from JC Landicini. Bermudez's other two TDs came off a reception and a punt return.
Landicini threw four TDs for the Pirates, who improved to 4-0 and are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. Zach Ricci caught two TD passes, and Jaquan Howard scored on a long run.
The Pirates have outscored their first four opponents 185-0.
Absegami fell to 1-3.
Hammonton 13, Vineland 6
This game was scoreless after the first quarter.
With 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Hammonton (2-2) freshman running back Kenny Smith cut between two Vineland defenders, cut to the left and spun around a would-be tackler to score from 15 yards out and give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead that they took into halftime.
Hammonton extended its lead in the third quarter. Sophomore fullback Lucas Goehringer took a quick handoff, broke through the middle and scored from 40 yards out to make it 13-0 with about six minutes left in the third.
Vineland (1-3) cut Hammonton's lead to 13-6 in the fourth quarter, when Daniel Russo found Braylon Blakely in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard score.
Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Reg. 6
The Bulldogs (1-2) picked up their first win of the season. Cumberland fell to 1-2.
Bridgeton took a 7-0 lead with 8:43 left in the second quarter, when Edward Gravely took the direct snap and bounced to the outside right and scored from 8 yards out.
Jermaine Bell extended the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0 with a 65-yard run with 2:24 left in the third. He tacked on another scored in the fourth on a 55-yard run to make it 19-0 with 5:39 left.
No. 6 Delsea Reg. 47, Oakcrest 16
Luke Maxwell scored four touchdowns to lead sixth-ranked Delsea (3-0). Oakcrest fell to 2-2. No other information was available from this game.
Egg Harbor Twp. 42, Cherry Hill West 14
The Eagles (2-2) led 21-7 at halftime. Cherry Hill West fell to 0-3. No other information was available.
Lower Cape May Reg. 34, Lindenwold 18
Marcus Hebron scored three touchdowns and rushed for 236 yards for the Caper Tigers (2-1). Hebron's first score, a 7-yard run, tied the game 6-6. Lower took the lead in the second on Mikey Castellano's 13-yard TD reception from Hunter Ray.
Hebron scored on runs of 2 and 10 yards in the third to extend the Caper Tigers' lead to 27-6. Ray added a 1-yard score in the fourth.
Middle Twp. 38, Glassboro 14
The Panthers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 1991, and Glassboro fell to 1-2. No other information was available.
Clayton 32, Wildwood 16
Ernie Troiano threw two touchdown passes for the Warriors (0-3), a 5-yard score to Dom Troiano and another to Junior Hans. Clayton improved to 2-1.
Lacey Twp. 29, Middletown North 26
Lacey erased a 26-14 third-quarter deficit, scoring 15 unanswered pointsm to beat Middletown North and improve to 2-0. The Lions scored the winning touchdown at the goal line with 1:39 left in the game. No other information for the Lions was available.
Brian Haddow got Middletown North (1-1) on the board first with a 9-yard run. Derek Soto scored a pair of touchdowns, including one on a fumble return.
Barnegat 26, Jackson Liberty 0
Barnegat's Shikeith Gordon picked off a pass and returned it for a touchdown in the second play of the game. Connor Darmstatter followed that with an interception for the Bengals on the next possession.
Jo Jo Bivens scored on runs from 4 and 5 yards out. Kurt Bonin threw a 15-yard TD pass to Justin Bye.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
