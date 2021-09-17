Cedar Creek's Jo Jo Bermudez breaks CAL records in win: Roundup

With 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Hammonton (2-2) freshman running back Kenny Smith cut between two Vineland defenders, cut to the left and spun around a would-be tackler to score from 15 yards out and give the Blue Devils a 7-0 lead that they took into halftime.

Hammonton extended its lead in the third quarter. Sophomore fullback Lucas Goehringer took a quick handoff, broke through the middle and scored from 40 yards out to make it 13-0 with about six minutes left in the third.

Vineland (1-3) cut Hammonton's lead to 13-6 in the fourth quarter, when Daniel Russo found Braylon Blakely in the back of the end zone for a 1-yard score.

Bridgeton 27, Cumberland Reg. 6

The Bulldogs (1-2) picked up their first win of the season. Cumberland fell to 1-2.

Bridgeton took a 7-0 lead with 8:43 left in the second quarter, when Edward Gravely took the direct snap and bounced to the outside right and scored from 8 yards out.

Jermaine Bell extended the Bulldogs' lead to 13-0 with a 65-yard run with 2:24 left in the third. He tacked on another scored in the fourth on a 55-yard run to make it 19-0 with 5:39 left.

No. 6 Delsea Reg. 47, Oakcrest 16