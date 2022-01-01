Cedar Creek's Jenna Crawford is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year

“I was glad to win the last tournament of my high school career. I worked hard for it,” Crawford said. “It was nice sharing the court with Khushi in the final. She’s a really nice person and a great competitor.

“I won it as a sophomore, and that was different. I played a teammate, Charisse Tigrado (in that final), and it was the first time I beat her. It gave me confidence that I could handle the pressure, and I didn’t feel as pressured this year.”

As a senior in 2020, Tigrado was once again Cedar Creek’s first singles player and was named The Press Player of the Year after the pandemic-shortened season. Crawford went unbeaten at second singles and was a first-team Press All-Star.

Linsey Gabris-Clayton, the Pirates’ first-year coach this fall, had set the previous Cedar Creek girls tennis record for career wins. Before this season, Gabriel-Clayton was an assistant coach for two years for the Pirates and worked a lot with Crawford.

“Jenna was a great player to have on the team,” Gabris-Clayton said. “There aren’t a lot of players around who have her ability. She pretty much had a clean sweep in the CAL Tournament. She was fun to watch.