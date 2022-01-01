Cedar Creek's Jenna Crawford is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year

Cedar Creek High School tennis player Jenna Crawford dominated at first singles against Cape-Atlantic League opponents this past fall.
She did the same in the CAL Individual Singles Tournament, winning five matches in straight sets to take the title.
And won the CAL Singles Tournament in 2019 (it wasn’t held in 2020 due to the pandemic).
Crawford went 19-0 in team matches this season, losing only twice in tournaments against opponents from out of the area. The 5-foot-9 senior finished her high school career with a 104-8 record, a school record for wins. She played second singles three years and moved up to first singles this fall, leading the Pirates to a 10-9 record and 10-5 in the CAL National Conference.
Crawford is The Press Girls Tennis Player of the Year.
“I’m happy to get it as an end to my high school career,” said Crawford, an 18-year-old Egg Harbor City resident. “It’s really nice to receive it.
“I feel good about my high school career; I enjoyed it. My high school experience wouldn’t have been as good without it.”
Crawford won the three-day CAL Singles Tournament at Vineland High School, beating Mainland Regional’s Khushi Thakkar 6-2, 6-1 in the championship match Oct. 21.
“I was glad to win the last tournament of my high school career. I worked hard for it,” Crawford said. “It was nice sharing the court with Khushi in the final. She’s a really nice person and a great competitor.
“I won it as a sophomore, and that was different. I played a teammate, Charisse Tigrado (in that final), and it was the first time I beat her. It gave me confidence that I could handle the pressure, and I didn’t feel as pressured this year.”
As a senior in 2020, Tigrado was once again Cedar Creek’s first singles player and was named The Press Player of the Year after the pandemic-shortened season. Crawford went unbeaten at second singles and was a first-team Press All-Star.
Linsey Gabris-Clayton, the Pirates’ first-year coach this fall, had set the previous Cedar Creek girls tennis record for career wins. Before this season, Gabriel-Clayton was an assistant coach for two years for the Pirates and worked a lot with Crawford.
“Jenna was a great player to have on the team,” Gabris-Clayton said. “There aren’t a lot of players around who have her ability. She pretty much had a clean sweep in the CAL Tournament. She was fun to watch.
“She loves the sport of tennis. She was a team player who was good at helping people, whether they were beginners or a returner.”
Gabriel-Clayton said Crawford had a dominant style.
“She hits the ball with a lot of pace and hits it into the corners,” Gabris-Clayton said. “She has a lot of power and movement and athleticism, and she made a step to a higher level.”
Crawford thinks her height is an advantage, too.
“It helps me to move around the court, and it allows me to hit a more powerful shot,” she said. “I did have quite a few aces.”
Crawford lost to Sydney Langer of Pingry School 6-2, 6-1 on Oct. 1 in the first round of the State Individual Tournament and also lost in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey Coaches Tournament.
Crawford said she would like to play tennis in college, but isn’t sure if she will.
“I’m looking around,” she said. “I’m not sure what will happen until I see where I’m accepted.”
Team of the Year
Mainland Regional went 18-2 and won the CAL American Conference at 14-0. The Mustangs beat Moorestown 3-2 on Oct. 12 to win the South Jersey Group III championship. Mainland, ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, lost to eventual state champion Scotch Plains-Fanwood 3-2 in a Group III state semifinal on Oct. 14.
The Mustangs are The Press Girls Tennis Team of the Year.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls,” coach Kathy Yohe said. “We were so happy to be able to play a full season, and their goal from last season was to win South Jersey Group III. I’m so happy that they achieved that goal through their hard work and dedication. This is truly an exceptional group of young women. The seniors will be missed, but they leave behind a talented group.”
Coach of the Year
Lower Cape May Regional coach Greg Douglass led the Caper Tigers to a 19-2 record and the CAL National Conference title at 16-0. It was Lower Cape May’s first conference title in girls tennis since 1993.
Douglass is The Press Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
“That’s definitely pretty cool,” Douglass said when told of his selection. “Winning the conference title was a pretty good accomplishment. The team showed a lot of hard work and dedication since they started in mid-July.
“It was a fun season. We beat some teams at the start of the season, and their confidence level went up. I want to thank the players, the parents, and my assistant, Scott Douglass (Greg’s brother).”
