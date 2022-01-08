Cedar Creek's big 4th quarter takes down Wildwood: Roundup

Jamir Cruse scored a team-leading 21 points to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 72-49 victory over Wildwood in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit High School.
Cruse added three steals.
Cedar Creek led 36-32 at halftime and 45-43 after the third quarter. The Pirates outscored the Warriors 27-6 during the fourth quarter.
Ramar Cook scored 19 and had three steals for the Pirates (2-4). Sean Snyder scored 17, including three 3s. Dustin Anderson scored seven. Jeffrey Marano grabbed seven rebounds and scored four. Tyree Burrell grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Clarence Harris added two points.
Junior Hans scored 21 to go with four rebounds and two assists for the Warriors (5-3). Ernie Troiano scored 11. Josh Vallese added seven points and grabbed four rebounds. Dom Troiano grabbed five rebounds and scored three. Zion Hamilton and Jordan Fusik each scored three.
Rancocas Valley 55, Ocean City 30: Dilan McArthur and Giani Blango each scored 11 for Rancocas Valley (4-2). Joey Dinneen scored eight. Donovan Ross, Jack Orendac and Zachary Cantanzariti each scored six.
For the Red Raiders (4-3), Dylan Schlatter scored 13. Patrick Lonergan added five points. Gianluca Salugta scored four. Riley Gunnels, Omero Chevere, Sean Sakers and Andrew Karayiannis each scored two.
Other games
Buena Reg. 75, Absegami 40: Hassan Bey led the Braves (3-4) with 30 points. Van Houten and Rameer Pender each scored 15. Javon Brown (six) and Emir Chambers (two) also scored for Absegami, which was without six players due to COVID protocols.
The Chiefs fell to 3-4.
Vineland 68, Bridgeton 62: Yamere Diggs led host Vineland (6-1) with 22 points. Breon Herbert added 12. DJ Clark contributed nine. Keeman Carter and James Hitchens Jr. each scored eight. Nazir Roswell scored seven. Rahman Scott added two points.
The Fighting Clan led 34-22 at halftime. Bridgeton dropped to 2-3. No further information was available.
Millville 52, Cumberland Regional 38: Khalon Foster scored 15 for the Thunderbolts (5-1). Jabbar Barriento scored 14. Jaden Merrill added seven points. Calem Bowman and Donte Smith each scored six. Terrence Todd and Raquan Ford each scored two.
For the Colts (0-6), Lamair Werner led with 12 points. Lukas Weist scored eight. Drew Nakai and Kavon Bragg-Kent each scored seven. Kyon Barnes (three) and Riddel Palmer (one) also scored for Cumberland.
Oakcrest 78, Pleasantville 44 (from Friday): Jack O'Brien and McCrae Higgins each led the Falcons (1-4) with 16 points en route to their first victory of the season. Marcus Holcomb added 14 points. Josiah Casanova scored 12. Ramar Wilson (nine), Lyquon Garland (four), Julian Frank (three) and Will Grayson and Mickey Cuerquis (two each) also scored for Oakcrest.
Jeff Valeus and Markali Barnes each scored 12 for the Greyhounds (0-5). Joe Gutierrez added 11 points. Jalen Ford (four), Khamaud Fields and Shakir Boyd (two each) and Nick Irizarry (one) also scored for Pleasantville.
Girls basketball
Moorestown 45, Bridgeton 38: Nijah Tanksley scored a game-high 20 for the Bulldogs (1-4). Adelina Wilks scored nine. Jamya Mosley added five points. Ry'Nayjah Sydnor scored four.
Bridgeton led 18-15 at halftime
Mae Murphy scored 12 for the Quakers (1-4). Riley Hiller scored nine. Faith Conaty scored eight. Caroline Tone and Abby Robinson each added five points. Grace Hanucin (four) and Ava Johnson (two) also scored for Moorestown.
