Cedar Creek's big 4th quarter takes down Wildwood: Roundup

Jamir Cruse scored a team-leading 21 points to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team to a 72-49 victory over Wildwood in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit High School.

Cruse added three steals.

Cedar Creek led 36-32 at halftime and 45-43 after the third quarter. The Pirates outscored the Warriors 27-6 during the fourth quarter.

Ramar Cook scored 19 and had three steals for the Pirates (2-4). Sean Snyder scored 17, including three 3s. Dustin Anderson scored seven. Jeffrey Marano grabbed seven rebounds and scored four. Tyree Burrell grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Clarence Harris added two points.

Junior Hans scored 21 to go with four rebounds and two assists for the Warriors (5-3). Ernie Troiano scored 11. Josh Vallese added seven points and grabbed four rebounds. Dom Troiano grabbed five rebounds and scored three. Zion Hamilton and Jordan Fusik each scored three.

Rancocas Valley 55, Ocean City 30: Dilan McArthur and Giani Blango each scored 11 for Rancocas Valley (4-2). Joey Dinneen scored eight. Donovan Ross, Jack Orendac and Zachary Cantanzariti each scored six.