Cedar Creek High School's Amon McLaughlin won the boys triple jump at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association Open at Delsea Regional High School. His leap was 41 feet, 07.75 inches.
Cumberland Regional's Colton Delcollo, Darnell Cartwright, Ethan Turner and Kaden Riley won the 4x800-meter relay in 8 minutes, 13.60 seconds.
Pleasantville's Xander Roberts-Bogin placed second in the 400-meter dash (48.81) and third in the 200 dash (22.11). Cedar Creek's Matthew Winterbottom was second in the 800 run (1:59.40), and Holy Spirit's John Flammer was third (1:59.73). The Pirates' Ryan Hassa was second in the pole vault (12-00), and teammate Mandel Pettiford was third in the discus (140-10).
Ocean City's Luke Halbruner broke the Ocean City record in the 400. He placed fourth in 49.55.
