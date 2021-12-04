Cedar Creek wins South/Central title with stunning comeback, nerve-wracking video review

“I thought it was a run,” Resto said. “I bit on the run. In the last second, I saw the running back flare out. I just ran to the running back as fast as I could and tried to get the tackle for the team.”

But officials quickly announced the play was under review. Video review was used this year in the championship games played at Rutgers and at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

“I don’t know, man,” Resto said. “All I did after the play was just to pray to God. I thought he was down, but I didn’t know if the officials were going to call it the other way.”

Everyone in the stadium seemed to stare at the giant video board above one of the stadium’s end zones. Wilson fans cheered when one angle was shown. Pirates fans roared when another angle was shown.

It was that close.

“The words being said (on the sideline during the review) probably can’t be repeated by me,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said with a laugh.

Finally, the officials ruled Oglesby had been stopped short of the goal line.

“It was a heavyweight fight,” Melody said, “and it went down to the finish on the inch line.”