Cedar Creek wins Overbrook softball tournament

The Cedar Creek High School softball team went 4-0 over the weekend to win the 26th annual Battle of Conferences Tournament at Overbrook.
On Sunday, the Pirates beat GCIT 9-5 in the title game of the 16-team, single elimination tournament. Cedar Creek beat Gloucester 6-3 in the semifinals. On Saturday, the Pirates beat Highland Regional 13-0 in the first round and Haddon Heights 8-1 in the quarterfinals.
Cedar Creek senior Olivia Catalina got career hit No. 100 in the title game. Catalina scored two runs in the win.
Liz Martin went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Pirates against GCIT. She also pitched three scoreless innings.
Cedar Creek (8-1) is ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11.
