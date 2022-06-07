Cedar Creek wins 5-3 to reach first South Jersey final in team history

EGG HARBOR CITY — Cedar High School pitcher Ryan Manning watched the ball leave the bat of the Cinnaminson hitter with a bit of trepidation Tuesday afternoon.

It seemed destined to be a double down the right-field line to keep Cinnaminson’s seventh-inning rally alive in a South Jersey Group II baseball semifinal.

Instead, it ended up in the glove of first baseman Sean O’Kane for the game’s final out.

“He hit it pretty well,” Manning said. “My heart dropped, and then it came back up.”

Christian Coppola struck out 10, and Manning worked out of a jam in the seventh as the top-seeded Pirates defeated fourth-seeded Cinnaminson 5-3. Cedar Creek (18-12) will host third-seeded Haddon Heights (20-7) for the South Jersey title Friday.

Cinnaminson beat Cedar Creek in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

“We cut our season short last year,” Coppola said. ‘We didn’t get the season we wanted. This means a lot, especially against (Cinnaminson). They’re the ones who knocked us out. Now, we’re just going to keep going one piece at a time.”

Plenty of fans surrounded the Cedar Creek field to watch the semifinal on a gray, windy day.

Coppola kept the Cinnaminson batters off balance with a fastball in the low 90s and a sharp-breaking slider. The Rutgers University recruit allowed five hits and two runs in 5 ⅓ innings.

“The slider has been my go-to pitch all year,” Coppola said. “I can rely on it anytime I want.”

Coppola finished the game with 103 strikeouts for the what has been a breakout season for him. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020 and pitched fewer than 30 innings last year.

“It’s been a long road,” Coppola said. “But I’m happy I’m back.”

Cedar Creek built an early lead behind the hitting of Manning and Jason Fetrow.

Manning’s two-run single gave the Pirates a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second.

“I looked into the dugout, and everybody was fired up,” Manning said. “I think that propelled us.”

Fetrow’s two-run single put Cedar Creek up 4-0 in the bottom of the third.

Cedar Creek, however, had some anxious moments in the final two innings. Coppola left the game in the top of the sixth with runners on first and third because he hit the 110-pitch limit.

Ethan Butterhof entered the game and got an inning-ending double play on a ground ball to second base.

Cedar Creek still couldn’t relax.

Cinnaminon’s first two batters reached base to start the seventh. Cedar Creek coach Ryan Flannery then elected to go to Manning on the mound. A wild pitch allowed a run to score, but Manning got the final three outs on a forceout, a strikeout and the line drive to O’Kane.

“Ryan is one of our leaders as a sophomore,” Flannery said. “When it comes to playoff baseball, as a coach the more I do it I try to realize who I can trust in those situations. Ryan’s a gamer. He’s a guy we trust. We threw him out there, and he was able to get the job done for us.”

Haddon Heights beat 10th-seeded Manchester Township 13-3 in Tuesday’s other semifinal. Cedar Creek will be playing in the first South Jersey final in the program’s history.

“This means a lot,” Flannery said. “I think back to some of the great coaches and former players we had. We saw some of them out here today. It’s great for the community. It’s great for this team, but it’s also great for the alumni and everybody else who’s been a part of this program.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.