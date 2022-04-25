Cedar Creek vs. Mainland baseball

The Mainland Regional High School baseball team got good pitching from Cohen Cook and plenty of hitting to beat visiting Cedar Creek 12-7 Monday in a key Cape-Atlantic League National Division game.

The Mustangs scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to go up 7-2 and added five more in the fifth to lead 12-3.

Mainland improved to 8-1 overall and 2-1 National. The Pirates dropped to 7-6 overall and 2-3 in the division.

"I was happy with the way we hit the ball today and took advantage of our opportunities by running the bases well," Mainland coach Billy Kern said. "Cohen pitched really well, and it was just his third outing."

Cook (2-1) went five innings. He gave up two hits and three runs, and struck out two. Joe Hoopes, John Wood and Brandon Sharkey combined to work the final two innings for the Mustangs.

Mainland and Cedar Creek will complete a home-and-home series at 4 p.m. Tuesday with a game in Egg Harbor City.

Ethan Mitnick had a double and a triple for Mainland, Joe Sheeran added a triple and a single, and Christian Elliott had two hits. Sam Wood added a double.

The Mustangs scored twice on a error in the first inning, and added a run in the second inning when Ethan Mitnick triple and came in on Christian Elliott's sacrifice fly. Cedar Creek cut the lead to 3-2 in the top of the third.

In the fourth inning Mainland put together five hits and four runs. Noah Meyers tripled in the inning and Sam Wood doubled in two runs. Mitnick added a double.

"It was definitely a good win for us," said Sheeran, a 17-year-old junior left fielder from Northfield. "We're off to a good start at 8-1. Ethan Mitnick got us going with that triple. We put the hits together today, but we couldn't have done it without Cohen. He's been pitching his whole life.

"We definitely have great chemistry. We're all friends and we get along well together."

Cedar Creek pitcher Ryan Manning went four innings and struck out four. Nate Kennedy had two hits for the Pirates, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs. Anthony Letiizia doubled.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.