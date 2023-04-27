Jason Bishop scored five goals and added two assists to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team to a 13-11 victory over Williamstown in a nonconference game Thursday.

Cedar Creek led 6-0 after the first quarter.

Sean Ralston scored three and had an assist for the Pirates (5-2). Luke Simon won eight faceoffs and added three assists and scored once. Evan Scholder scored twice and had an assist. Mike Jarvis and Robby Cote each had two assists. Bryan Dougherty and Jarvis each scored once. Dougherty made 19 saves.

Jordan Foley scored six for Williamstown (5-3).

Girls lacrosse

Mainland Reg. 5, Rancocas Valley 4: Jane Meade scored twice for the Mustangs (6-4). Eva Blanco scored once and had an assist. Sienna Gizelbach and Lani Ford each scored once. Ava Sheeran added three draw controls and an assist. Kylie Kurtz made nine saves.

Taylor DeMarco scored twice for Rancocas Valley (3-5). Miranda Moore and Olivia Ruminski each scored once.

No. 4 Southern Reg. 18, Toms River South 2: Deirdre Jones scored five and had three assists for host Southern (6-2), which is No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Delaney Falk scored four, and Anna Malandro tallied three and had an assist. Izzy Muti contributed two goals and and assist, and Avery Smith scored once and had three assists. Riley Lewis and Meri Cassidy each tallied one and had an assist. Julia Barry scored once and Bailey Adams had an assist. Rams goalies Morgan Muirhead (2 saves) and Adyson Griffin (5 saves) shared time.

For Toms River South (4-5), Brooke Picca and Emily Picca each scored one, and Paige Beveridge had 10 saves.

Cedar Creek 17, Triton Reg, 3: Mia McColl scored four for the Pirates (5-5). Isabella Cote and Isabella Cote each scored three and had two assists. Carlene Mains scored twice and had an assist. Gianna Thoms scored twice, and Emily Winterbottom and Quinlan Branca each scored once. Delfina Vanelli made eight saves. Cedar Creek led 11-2 at halftime.

Olivia Broome scored two for Triton (2-5), and Dalizsa Ortiz had one goal.

Point Pleasant Borough 15, Pinelands Reg. 2: Lily Balmann scored and had an assist for the Wildcats (0-8). Norah Maleski scored once. Olivia Nielsen had four ground balls. Emma Murry made 15 saves. Point Pleasant improved to 6-3.