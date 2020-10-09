Cedar Creek tops ACIT behind Morgan's 4 goals

The Cedar Creek High School girls soccer team on Friday beat ACIT 7-0 in a Cape-Atlantic League North matchup at Cedar Creek.
Sophomore Corinne Morgan led the Pirates with four goals and an assist as they improved to 2-0-1. Kayla Jacobo added a goal and an assist. Ashley Nicolichia and Bianca Fuentes each scored once. Abby Winterbottom, Alina Alcantara and Devyn White each provided an assist. Olivia Vanelli made one save. Cedar Creek.
For ACIT (0-3), Gabriella Cotto made 18 saves.
From Thursday
Southern Reg, 2,
Brick Memorial 1
Haily Hochstrasser and Brookelle Kline each scored for Southern (1-3). Riley Schoka and Abby Gallacher each added an assist. Leah Morrin made 10 saves.
Olivia Carney scored for Brick (2-2), and Carly Knight provided the assist. Madison Sousa made six saves.
Boys soccer
From Thursday
St. Augustine 3,
Cherry Hill West 0
Michael Whiteman led St. Augustine (2-0) with a goal and an assist. Mike Magee and Matt Liss added a goal apiece.
Jason Coburn made five saves for Cherry Hill West (1-2).
Southern Reg. 3,
Brick Memorial 0
Ryan Leavitt, Luke Hart and Kevin Kiernan each scored for Southern. (4-0).
Brick fell to 1-2-1.
Cape May Tech 1,
Holy Spirit 1
Sean Kane scored for Holy Spirit (0-0-1). Aiden Saul made nine saves.
For Cape May Tech (0-1-1), Colin Gery made 10 saves.
Field hockey
From Thursday
Barnegat 4,
Donovan Catholic 2
Camryn White had a goal and an assist for Barnegat (3-0-1). Nicole Schiverea, Julianna Cannizzaro and Alyson Sojak each scored once. Haleigh Dengler provided an assist, and Madison Kubicz made five saves.
Jess Place score both goals for Donovan Catholic (1-2). Ava Robalino made seven saves.
Donovan; 0 0 1 1—2
Barnegat; 0 2 2 0—4
Pinelands Reg. 7,
Jackson Liberty 0
Jamilyn Hawkins and Olivia Gordon each scored twice for Pinelands (2-1-1). Abby Romanek had a goal and two assists. Layla Frost added a goal and an assist. Kamryn Borden (1) also scored.
Jackson Liberty fell to 0-4.
Jackson; 0 0 0 0—0
Pinelands; 2 2 0 3—7
Girls tennis
Millville 4,
Hammonton 1
At Millville
Singles— Emily Walters Hammonton d. Emily Bishop 6-3, 6-4; Arielis Martinez M d. Tzaferos Krista 6-4, 6-2; Rebecca Butcher M def. Ava Rodio 4-6, 6-0, 11-9.
Doubles—M (Chloe Martinez-Aurora Ryan) d. H (Olivia Falciani-Grace DeRosa) 6-2, 6-3; M (LaTonya Johnson-Kassidy McCloone) d. H (Adrianna Palamore-Natalie Sole) 6-1, 6-1.
Records— M 6-1, H 2-4.
Bridgeton 4,
Buena Reg. 1
At Bridgeton
Singles— Francheska Vera Br d. Clara Bergen 6-0, 6-0; Br d. Isabella Alimenti 6-1, 6-0; Melissa Lucero Br by forfeit.
Doubles— Bu (Gianna Scotti-Brooke Perez) d. Br (Jenaya Cruz-Vanessa Albino) 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Br (Maria Shelton-Paulina Santiago) d. Bu (Gianna Leslie-Shelby Fulmer) 6-0, 6-1.
Records— Br 1-5, Bu 1-5.
Barnegat 4,
Pinelands Reg. 1
At Barnegat
Singles— Paige Menegus B d. Angie Papa 6-2, 6-2; Ava Baker B d. Emilia Savich 6-0, 6-3; Kira Pokluda B d. Holly Meyer 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles— P (Mackenie Regan-Molly Sanborn-Quigley) d. B (Shannon Harrington-Maura Glines) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; B (Talia Fraser-Isabella Lobo) d. P (Kaitlyn Edwards-Courtney Burns) 6-2, 6-2.
Records— B 4-2, P 2-4.
From Thursday
Absegami 3,
Cedar Creek 2
At Cedar Creek
Singles— Charisse Tigrado C d. Olivia Hughes 6-0, 6-2; Jenna Crawford C d. Simone Graziano 6-0, 6-0; Kaelin Kwok A d. Chloe Goldbiewski 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles— A (Cassandra DeStefano-Sarina Pollino) d. C (Tarani Nethagani-Angellia Wyld) 6-3, 6-4; A (Deesha Chokshi-Neha Pandeya) d. C (Rebecca Einwechter-Julia Flynn) 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Records— A 4-1, C 3-2.
Egg Harbor Twp. 4,
Oakcrest 1
At Egg Harbor Twp.
Singles— Samantha Phung E d. Sydney Groen 6-1, 6-0; Emma Robinson O d. Jamie Theophall 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-6; Ema Cadacio E d. Alexa Petrosh 6-4, 6-3.
Doubles— E (Tiffany Tran-Lauren Theophall) d. O (Cece Capone-Alexi Phommathep) 6-1, 6-3; E (Emma Lynch-Payton Colbert) d. O (Hannah Derringer-Michaela Hearn) 6-0, 6-0.
Records— E 5-0, O 1-3.
