Cedar Creek to host girls wrestling tourney Sunday, create visibility, more opportunities for girls in South Jersey

The inaugural Clash at the Creek girls wrestling tournament at Cedar Creek High School will hit the mat Sunday, pending a cancellation due to the impending weather forecast.

This event is going to be important, especially for female wrestles in South Jersey, as it creates opportunities, tournament organizer and Cedar Creek assistant coach Robert Lerner said.

Since the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, sanctioned girls wrestling in 2018, more and more girls have joined the sport.

The Cape-Atlantic League nearly doubled its girls wrestlers since last season. Even though the interest has heighten, visibility and opportunities aren’t the same with boys.

"I'm ecstatic to have this tournament," said Lerner, who joked that he "would dig the school out if I have to to have this tournament. It's a great opportunity for not just the girls at Cedar Creek or the girls in the CAL, but all of South Jersey."