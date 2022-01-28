Cedar Creek to host girls wrestling tourney Sunday, create visibility, more opportunities for girls in South Jersey

The inaugural Clash at the Creek girls wrestling tournament at Cedar Creek High School will hit the mat Sunday, pending a cancellation due to the impending weather forecast.
This event is going to be important, especially for female wrestles in South Jersey, as it creates opportunities, tournament organizer and Cedar Creek assistant coach Robert Lerner said.
Since the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, sanctioned girls wrestling in 2018, more and more girls have joined the sport.
The Cape-Atlantic League nearly doubled its girls wrestlers since last season. Even though the interest has heighten, visibility and opportunities aren’t the same with boys.
"I'm ecstatic to have this tournament," said Lerner, who joked that he "would dig the school out if I have to to have this tournament. It's a great opportunity for not just the girls at Cedar Creek or the girls in the CAL, but all of South Jersey."
Not all the CAL schools who have girls wrestlers are coming and, even though that was one of the goals, "it's still an awesome opportunity for girls to network with each other. It's not just the competition, it's making friends you will have the rest of your life through wrestling," Lerner added.
Girls earn most of their matches in tournaments, which are further north, and don't also compete in varsity matches. Sometimes, girls in the CAL travel hours to wrestle, like Cedar Creek standout Riley Lerner (25-1), Robert's daughter, who placed second at the individual region and state tournaments last season and already won five titles this winter.
About 75 wrestlers from 27 schools will be at the event. There would have been more, but some were lost due to COVID concerns and other girls tournaments being scheduled for Sunday.
Ocean City’s Olivia Guy (107) and Danna Ramirez (126), Mainland Regional’s Emily Dilkes (107) and Jackeline Oviedo-Ramos (126), Cedar Creek’s Lerner (114) and Julia Lord (114), Southern Regional’s Gracie Cordasco (114), Hannia Garcia (126) and Ella Yanuzzelli (152), Holy Spirit’s Alexandria Graffius (120), Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright (120), Hammonton’s Kylie Allison (120) and Alyssa Orsino (126) and Millville’s Angelina Smith (114), Rebecca Royer (120) and Krysta Pedersen (126) are the local wrestler who will compete for medals.
Most girls in the event have less than 10 matches this season, and that is from lack of varsity matches (boys and girls weight classes differ and can't always wrestle each other and, if a school has girls, they aren't always in the same class) and girls tournaments being too far away.
The hope is the Clash at the Creek creates visibility, provides South Jersey girls more matches, wrestle quality opponents and, maybe, influence other local schools create a similar tournament next season.
Robert Lerner noted that Cedar Creek's athletic director, Karen Cavalieri, played an important role in starting this event, and "supports tts the girls. … she is just amazing, and we need more ADs doing this and showing their school board this can happen."
"If they don't have the opportunity, what are they here for? It's useless for them to be wrestlers if they are never wrestling," Lerner said. "It makes it hard for our girls. We can't grow without more of these tournaments happening, and that's the biggest thing. Opportunities leads to growth."
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
