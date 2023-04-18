The Cedar Creek High School boys tennis team won both doubles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over Lower Cape May Regional in a Cape-Atlantic League match Tuesday.
In first doubles, Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck defeated Miles Chadwick and Alex Sinex 6-2, 6-1. In second doubles, Chris Lam and Xavier Winston defeated Tobias Worster and Liam Mallon 6-1, 6-3
Lower's Dustin Nguyen beat Anthony Bartling in third singles 6-2, 6-2
Cedar Creek 4, Lower Cape May Reg. 1
Singles: Kyle O'Connor CC d. Matt Eck 6-1, 6-3; Daniel Perez CC d. Destin Gomes 6-2, 6-2; Dustin Nguyen L d. Anthony Bartling 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato and Shane Houck CC d. Miles Chadwick and Alex Sinex 6-2, 6-1; Chris Lam and Xavier Winston CC d. Tobias Worster and Liam Mallon 6-1, 6-3
Records: Cedar Creek 4-1; Lower 2-1
Ocean City 5, Absegami 0
Singles: Charles DiCicco d. Colin Morrissey 6-1, 6-3; Pat Lonergan d. Khush Brahmbhatt 6-2, 6-3; Jackson Barnes d. Arib Osmany 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Tracy Steingard and Colin Bowman d. Kaden Boyle and Benjamin Fitzgerald 6-1, 6-1; Luke Wagner and Ethan Meron d. Railey Cabrera and Derek Tran 6-1, 6-0
Records: Ocean City 6-1; Absegami 0-4
Buena Reg. 5, Holy Spirit 0
Singles: Jake Harris d. John Kane 6-2, 6-0; Dominic Longona d. Preet Patel 6-1, 6-0; Stephen Pepper won by forfeit
Doubles: Joshua Sharpe and Matthew Lillia d. Jared Ramos and Jack Higrholzer 6-0, 6-1; Gabe Ridolfo and Nick Sanchez Orrego won by forfeit
Records: Buena 2-1; Holy Spirit 0-3
Vineland 5, Wildwood Catholic 0
Singles: Gregory Burgess d. Chris Papageorgio 6-3, 6-0; Dev Patel d. Evan Landis 6-0, 6-0; Lawrence Hill d. Chuckie Clunn 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Michael Cagno and Rohan Patel d. Jack Kurty and Jack Regior 6-0, 6-0; Justin Mastro and Marco Baruffi d. Vodges, Cade and Jackson Doherty 6-0, 6-1
Records: Vineland 3-2; Wildwood Catholic 0-3
