Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner wins USA Wrestling-NJ title in Trenton

Riley Lerner after USA Wrestling tourney in Trenton

From left, Jada Pichardo of Pennsauken High School, Riley Lerner of Cedar Creek and Kylie Wright of Egg Harbor Township at the USA Wrestling-New Jersey event in Trenton on Saturday. 

 Riley Lerner, Provided

The high school wrestling seasons in New Jersey have ended, but the offseason grind is only beginning for some Cape-Atlantic League girls.

Cedar Creek’s Riley Lerner won the USA Wrestling-New Jersey girls 16-and-under championship at CURE Arena in Trenton on Saturday. The sophomore won at 127 pounds

Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright (127) and Hammonton’s Alyssa Orsino (130) each took third in their weight classes. Millville’s Rebecca Royer (117) finished fourth.

Lerner and Royer each made the individual girls state tournament Feb. 20. Lerner placed second among the top six. All four had reached the state tournament based on their finishes in the South Region.

