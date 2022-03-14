Cedar Creek sophomore Riley Lerner wins USA Wrestling-NJ title in Trenton

Press staff reports
The high school wrestling seasons in New Jersey have ended, but the offseason grind is only beginning for some Cape-Atlantic League girls.
Cedar Creek’s Riley Lerner won the USA Wrestling-New Jersey girls 16-and-under championship at CURE Arena in Trenton on Saturday. The sophomore won at 127 pounds
Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright (127) and Hammonton’s Alyssa Orsino (130) each took third in their weight classes. Millville’s Rebecca Royer (117) finished fourth.
Lerner and Royer each made the individual girls state tournament Feb. 20. Lerner placed second among the top six. All four had reached the state tournament based on their finishes in the South Region.
Crowds packed two gyms full of spectators at Kingsway Regional High School on Saturday morning for the NJSIAA Girls South Region tournament.
Crowds packed two gyms full of spectators at Kingsway Regional High School on Saturday morning for the NJSIAA Girls South Region tournament.
Mainland Regional’s Jackie Oviedo Ramos pins Egg Harbor Township’s Kylie Wright in a 120-pound bout at the girls South Region wrestling tournament at Kingsway Regional on Saturday. This year’s tournament featured about 230 wrestlers, nearly triple the total from 2021.
Fans packed two gyms full of spectators.
Cedar Creek High School sophomore Riley Lerner pushes Ocean’s Sophie Sharp to the mat for a pin in their 114-pound bout.
Millville's Rebecca Royer attempts to avoid a takedown from Delran's Kalli Raskos in a 120-pound bout on Saturday.
Cedar Creek High School sophomore Riley Lerner pushes Ocean’s Sophie Sharp into the mat during their first-round 114-pound bout Saturday at the South Region girls wrestling tournament. Lerner won by pinfall in 1 minute, 6 seconds.
Ocean City’s Olivia Guy, right, lifts Rancocas Valley’s Emily Romano during their 107-pound bout at the South Region girls wrestling tournament Saturday. Guy won by pin.
