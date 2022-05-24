Cedar Creek softball team to play for S.J. title Thursday

EGG HARBOR CITY — With two outs and bases loaded in the bottom of the second inning, Chasedy Johnson stepped up to the plate with one thought on her mind.

"I knew I had to at least put the ball in play," she said.

Johnson did more than that.

The senior center fielder hit a grand slam over the left-field fence that blew the game open and led the top-seeded Cedar Creek High School softball team to a 9-1 victory over fourth-seeded Sterling on Tuesday in a South Jersey Group II semifinal.

The 18-year-old 's home run gave the Pirates (24-5) a 6-0 lead.

Cedar Creek is ranked No. 7 in the Press Elite 11.

"It was really exciting," said Johnson, who was greeted by her teammates at home plate. "When I hit the grand slam, I was, like, 'There it is.' It was really huge."

The inning started with a groundout, but the offense then put together a five-run rally. Kelsey McFadden and Leah Martin each singled and later advanced to second and third base, respectively. Olivia Catalina singled in McFadden to extend the lead to 2-0 and put runners on the corners. Chaneyl Johnson, a junior who is Chasedy's sister, was hit by a pitch to loaded the bases.

Chasedy Johnson then made her teammates very happy.

"It feels amazing" the Egg Harbor City resident said. "The energy (Tuesday) was there, and we definitely dominated."

The Pirates will host second-seeded Haddon Heights in the championship at 4 p.m. Thursday. Last spring, Cedar Creek won the sectional title with almost the same team. For Chasedy Johnson, reaching the finals again is special because she is not only a senior, but the team plays amazing together.

That feeling of accomplishment is shared.

"The goal at the beginning of the season was to get back to this (sectional title) game," Cedar Creek coach Shawn Cohen. "Usually, when you get to this point in the season, you have the best of the best. I am excited to be back in the game, and whatever happens, happens. I hope we get the win. I feel like we could get the win. But this was my goal, to get back to this game."

Catalina led off the bottom of the first inning with a walk. She scored after Allison Amadio reached on an error to give Cedar Creek a 1-0 lead. In the top of the second, winning pitcher Liz Martin struck out three in a row after the leadoff batter was hit by a pitch.

Martin pitched a complete game, allowed just three hits and struck out 12.

"It was a good game," said Martin, who added Sterling was a tough team and the Pirates studied a lot of film entering Tuesday's game. "It has been a long season, but we attack the zone and go for it.

"I'm happy with (my performance). I've had a couple weak spots in my game the last two games, but this game felt like really strong. I am feeling really good for the championship game."

Martin was able to fight out out of a few tight situations. Cedar Creek committed four errors, including two in the fourth inning. Sterling's Rayna Pelack doubled to begin the inning and the next two batters reached on errors. But the Silver Knights were unable to score.

In the bottom of the fifth, Sterling's Ireland Kay reached on an error and Brianna Blanchard doubled her home. Martin had two strikeouts in the inning to prevent Sterling (14-7) from scoring again.

"We had a few little errors, but we kept our heads up and made sure the energy was still there," Chasedy Johnson said.

The errors did not faze Martin, especially after Johnson's grand slam. The Cedar Creek fielders also turned some double plays after errors.

"It was awesome," said Martin, 16, of Port Republic. "After she hit that (grand slam), it was a big cushion and there was room for those errors."

Cedar Creek scored three in the sixth to cap the scoring.

Catalina had an RBI single. Chaneyl Johnson was hit by a pitch and later scored on a fielder's choice. MaKenzie Baggstrom hit an RBI double to score Chasedy Johnson, who had singled. Catalina went 3 for 3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI. Chasedy Johnson went 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs.

"We played well (Tuesday)," Cohen said. "We hit the ball really well."

Cedar Creek defeated Haddon Heights 8-1 on April 9.

"They are much better now. We are much better now," Cohen said. "We are two totally different teams. It's anyone's game on Thursday."

Martin is only a sophomore but will play in her second straight S.J. title game.

"Knowing we had two years with a really good team behind me is great," Martin said. "I have my entire team behind me. We just have to keep pushing."

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

