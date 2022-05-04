Cedar Creek scores early, often to beat St. Joe

HAMMONTON — The Cedar Creek High School softball team scored early and never stopped Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates beat St. Joseph Academy 16-3 in a matchup of Cape-Atlantic League National Division contenders.

Cedar Creek never trailed, scoring five runs in the top of the first. With the win, Cedar Creek (17-4) and the Wildcats (13-7) are tied for the division lead at 6-1 each. The division winner earns an automatic bid to the CAL Tournament, which starts May 13.

“This game was probably our most important one,” said Cedar Creek second baseman MaKenzie Baggstrom, who was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. “Throughout the season, we’ve always been told, ‘Jump on them from the (get-go), and everything else will flow.’ Putting up those five runs kept the energy going and the momentum moving throughout the game.”

Pirates pitcher Liz Martin made the most of the offensive support, allowing just five hits and striking out seven in seven innings. Martin said pitching with a lead helped her relax on the mound.

“That (lead) was huge, especially against a really good hitting team,” she said.

Cedar Creek didn’t lack for motivation Wednesday. St. Joe had beaten the Pirates 6-4 April 20.

“We played with a chip on our shoulder the whole game,” Martin said. “We knew we had to come out fueling the fire.”

There was no shortage of offensive standouts for Creek, which had 11 hits and took advantage of 12 walks from St. Joe pitchers.

Cedar Creek leadoff hitter Olivia Catalina went 2 for 3 with four runs scored. Pirates catcher Allison Amadio was on base in each of her six plate appearances and finished 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Chaneyl Johnson knocked in two runs, and Jaelyn Perry scored two runs for Creek.

Cedar Creek constantly encouraged its hitters with plenty of chants and chatter during the game. The Pirates even broke out in a rendition of the 1970s disco hit “Stayin' Alive” in the late innings.

“Everyone was looking for someone cheering in the dugout,” Baggstrom said, “picking them up if they struck out. We just kept it flowing.”

As for St. Joe, one of its few bright spots came when Ava Fisher hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

But, Martin allowed just three hits the rest of the way, including none in the final four innings.

“We just mixed everything,” she said of her pitches. “We just tried to keep them on their toes, in, out and up, down.”

Cedar Creek is the defending South Jersey Group II champion and ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. The Pirates started fast this spring, but recent losses to No. 10 St. Joe, Millville and No. 4 Egg Harbor Township had dented its luster a bit.

Wednesday’s win showed Cedar Creek should be a postseason factor.

“Those losses were fuel to the fire,” Baggstrom said. “We were beaten, but it caused us to push harder.”

