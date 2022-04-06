 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL, TENNIS, GOLF | LATE MONDAY, TUESDAY

Cedar Creek scores 3 in 3rd, splits series with Spirit: Late Tuesday roundup

The Cedar Creek High School baseball team scored three runs in the third inning en route to a 4-2 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

John McColl doubled and drove in two runs for the Pirates (1-1). Nate Kennedy scored twice and hit three singles. Anthony Letizia singled twice and had an RBI. Christian Coppola drove in a run. Alex D'Attilio doubled. Nate Kennedy pitched 61/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Trevor Cohen scored and had an RBI for the Spartans (2-2). Luca Bruno drove in a run. Torrance Cooper scored. Jake Lodgek doubled. Justin Hackett struck out three in 32/3 innings.

Cedar Creek lost 3-0 to Holy Spirit on Monday.

Middle Twp. 7, Lower Cape May Reg. 4: Tyler McDevitt pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Panthers (1-2), who lost to the Caper Tigers (1-2) on Monday. McDevitt also had three hits and two RBIs. Joseph Jamison also drove in two. Ryan Gallagher scored twice and hit two doubles. Michael Adelizzi went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

The Caper Tigers led 4-1 after two innings. Middle scored three in the third to tie the game 4-4. The Panther scored on in the fifth, sixth and seventh to cap the scoring. 

Hunter Ray had two RBIs and doubled for Lower (1-2). John Roach drove in a run and scored. Evan Shoffler and Kody Lewis singled twice. Evan Golden had two hits and scored one. Matt DiCave struck out three in 32/3 innings.

Atlantic City 2, ACIT 1: The Vikings (2-2) evened their record and split their two-game series with the Red Hawks,. Atlantic City lost to ACIT 10-9 on Monday. Wilfredo Lugo singled in Kevin Reyes for ACIT. Angelo Gonzalez struck out eight in six innings. No further information was available.

Barnegat 4, Lacey Twp. 3: Rafael Dominguez, Bryce Davenport and Joe Fiorentino each had RBI singles in the ninth inning for the Bengals (2-1), who won in extra innings. Ryan Kulpa was the winning pitcher. For the Lions (0-2), Andrew Tobia had an RBI. Matthew McClung and Zackary Mohr each scored runs. Michael Todaro struck out 14 in seven innings.

Southern Reg. 6, Jackson Memorial 4: Mike Nasti went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Rams (1-1). Southern scored four runs in the final two innings to win. Curtis Olender scored twice. Mike Nascimento pitched six innings and struck out three for the win. Stephen Miller pitched a scoreless inning for the save.

Jackson Memorial (1-2), ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat Southern on April 1.

Golf

Southern Regional finished second Tuesday at the Wildcat Invitational at the par-72 Vineyard National Golf Course in Egg Harbor City. The Rams finished with 358 team points.

Donovan Catholic won the tournament with 338 points. Pinelands Regional was third with 370. Millville was eight (405). Lacey Township placed 11th with 409. Barnegat placed 14th (448). Overall, sixteen teams and 81 golfers competed. 

Donovan Catholic's Emilio Farina won the individual title with a five-over-par 77. Pinelands' Brandan Tyhanic shot an 80 to take third. Southern's Alex Henbest (82) was sixth, and teammate Graeme Schnarre (85) was eighth. Pinelands' Grace Klements (86) was 10th.

Tennis and golf

Boys tennis

From Monday

Oakcrest 3, Lower Cape May Reg. 2

Singles: Kyle Espina O d. Justin Popdan 6-1, 6-4; Connor Deignan LCM d. Thomas Pham 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4); Brian Tran O d.  Anthony Fucci 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Matt Eck-Robert Eckel LCM d. Keagan Samuel-Shrij Dave 6-1, 6-3; Angelo Cuerquis-Nish Kiritharan O d. Destin Gomes-Moustafa Nasr 7-5, 6-0.

Records: Oakcrest 1-1; LCM 0-2.

Southern Reg. 5, Toms River South 0

Singles: Sean Kahl  d. Joe Zamudio 6-3, 6-4; Bryan Kahl d. Dylan Linder 6-4, 6-1; Paul Schriever d. Luca Monaco 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Frank Straerk-Conner Addiego d. Eric Brown-Ethan Krempel 6-3, 6-3; Jon Beck-Dean DiRocco d. Ving Dang-Bradey Barnes 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Southern 2-0; TRS 0-1.

Millville 4, Atlantic City 1

Singles: Antonio Strafella AC d. Jacob Lewis 6-3, 6-0; Andrew Crain M d. Jeronimo Ruiz 6-3, 7-5; Matthew Sooy M d. Dhiraj Bhattacharjee 6-1, 6-1.

Doubles: Russell Corson-Nicholas Meehan M d. Safin Uddoullah-Huzaifa Zikria 6-0, 6-0; Shaun McCarthy-Tyler Traylor-McKnight M d. Hiro Das-Reed Burns 6-0, 6-0.

Records: AC 0-1; Millville 2-0.

Absegami 4, Cedar Creek 1

Singles: Austin Snyder A d. Sean Snyder 6-0, 6-0; Colin Morrissey A d. Chase Blanchard 6-2, 7-5; Phu Bach A d. Chris Lam 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles: Lorenzo Fortunato-Shane Houck CC d. Dario Gosevski-Archit Parekh 6-2, 6-0; Khush Brahmbhatt-Shakti Rajput A d. Daniel Perez-Owen Nowalsky 6-4, 7-6 (7-4).

Records: Absegami 2-0; CC 1-1.

Vineland 3, St. Augustine 2

Singles: Vincent Polistina SA d. Gregory Burgess 6-2, 6-4; Tanner Roth SA d. Rodrick Zapanta 6-1, 4-6, 6-1 Austin Bushma V d.. Santino Casale 7-6, 4-6, 6-3

Doubles: Michael Cagno-Rohan Patel V d. Magnus Eisler-John Terista 3-6, 6-4, 2-6; Lawrence Hill and Dev Patel V d. Nathaniel Paradela-Warren Garland 6-1, 6-1

Records: Vineland 1-1; St. Augustine 0-1

Pineland Reg. 5, Manchester Twp. 0

Singles: Brian Delbury d. Angelo Terrero 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Falduto P d. Calvin Spicer 7-5, 6-2; James Cahill d. Domonic Terrero 6-2, 7-6;

Doubles: Daniel McCarthy-Adam Grelak d. Chase Destafney-Andrew Perez 6-1, 6-0; John Staino-Michael Staino d. Mark Taylor-Patrick Pagdatoon 6-2, 6-2

Records: Pinelands 1-0; Manchester 1-1

Boys/coed golf

From Monday

Mainland Reg. 150, ACIT 219

At Linwood Country Club (par 34)

ACIT: Dylan Williamson 44, Luca Canesi 51, Alex Holstrom 60, Wyatt DeLuca 64.

MR: Zach Freed 35, Luke Tappeiner 37, Evan Goldberg 38, Phil Stefanowicz 40.

Birdies: Williamson ACIT. Freed, Stefanowicz MR.

Records: ACIT 0-1; Mainland 1-0.

St. Augustine Prep 151, Atlantic City 280

At Buena Vista Country Club

AC: Mohammad Bilaal 67, Mir Khair 69, Jeff Su 72; Abidul Bhotiyan 72.

SA: Frank Wren 36, Brendan Meagher 37, Pat O'Hara 38, Ryan Small 40.

Ocean City 186, Egg Harbor Twp. 189

At Greate Bay Golf Club

OC: Alex Bayham 44, Cameron Yoa 46, Sam Williams 48, Race Meyers 48

EHT: Johnny Neveling 47, Charlie Jones 48, Olivia Nehmad 48

Records: OC 10; EHT 0-1

Southern Reg. 189, Toms River South 197

At Ocean Acres Country Club (par 36)

SR: Aidan Paulhus 45, Alex Henbest 46, Graeme Schnarre 47, Logan Savoth 51

TRS: Jack Yuro 44, Sam Ingenito 50, Chris Higham 51, Kyle Chambers 52

Records: Southern 2-0; TRS 0-1

At Union League National (par 36)

Middle Twp. 208, Cape May Tech 218

M: Jake Riggs 44, Haley Cohn, 49, Julia Radzieta 55, Dylan Zimmerman 60

CMT: Jonathan Neiman 49, Robert McHale 52, Justin Walker 58, Gavin Clark 59

Records: Middle 1-0; CMT 0-1

Cedar Creek 165, Holy Spirit 214

at Mays Landing Golf Club (par 35)

CC: Dylan Guericoni 38, Hunter Stubley 40, Andrew Squire 42, Bella Haines 45

HS: Bobby Lee 51, Jared Aiello 52, Nate Vekteris 53, Sal Palmeri 58

Records: CC: 1-0; Spirit 0-1

Girls golf

From Monday

Barnegat 216, St. John Vianney 239

At Colts Neck Golf Course

B: Yasmeen Muhammad 49, Maura Glines 53, Jocelyn Ziarko 55, Kira Pokluda 58

SJ: Adrianna Cerniglia 44, Catherine O'Grad 62, Olivia Koopman 64, Ava Rocconov 69

Records: Barnegat 1-0; SJV 0-1

