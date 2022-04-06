Cedar Creek scores 3 in 3rd, splits series with Spirit: Late Tuesday roundup

The Cedar Creek High School baseball team scored three runs in the third inning en route to a 4-2 victory over Holy Spirit in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

John McColl doubled and drove in two runs for the Pirates (1-1). Nate Kennedy scored twice and hit three singles. Anthony Letizia singled twice and had an RBI. Christian Coppola drove in a run. Alex D'Attilio doubled. Nate Kennedy pitched 61/3 innings with eight strikeouts.

Trevor Cohen scored and had an RBI for the Spartans (2-2). Luca Bruno drove in a run. Torrance Cooper scored. Jake Lodgek doubled. Justin Hackett struck out three in 32/3 innings.

Cedar Creek lost 3-0 to Holy Spirit on Monday.

Middle Twp. 7, Lower Cape May Reg. 4: Tyler McDevitt pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts for the Panthers (1-2), who lost to the Caper Tigers (1-2) on Monday. McDevitt also had three hits and two RBIs. Joseph Jamison also drove in two. Ryan Gallagher scored twice and hit two doubles. Michael Adelizzi went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

The Caper Tigers led 4-1 after two innings. Middle scored three in the third to tie the game 4-4. The Panther scored on in the fifth, sixth and seventh to cap the scoring.

Hunter Ray had two RBIs and doubled for Lower (1-2). John Roach drove in a run and scored. Evan Shoffler and Kody Lewis singled twice. Evan Golden had two hits and scored one. Matt DiCave struck out three in 32/3 innings.

Atlantic City 2, ACIT 1: The Vikings (2-2) evened their record and split their two-game series with the Red Hawks,. Atlantic City lost to ACIT 10-9 on Monday. Wilfredo Lugo singled in Kevin Reyes for ACIT. Angelo Gonzalez struck out eight in six innings. No further information was available.

Barnegat 4, Lacey Twp. 3: Rafael Dominguez, Bryce Davenport and Joe Fiorentino each had RBI singles in the ninth inning for the Bengals (2-1), who won in extra innings. Ryan Kulpa was the winning pitcher. For the Lions (0-2), Andrew Tobia had an RBI. Matthew McClung and Zackary Mohr each scored runs. Michael Todaro struck out 14 in seven innings.

Southern Reg. 6, Jackson Memorial 4: Mike Nasti went 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for the Rams (1-1). Southern scored four runs in the final two innings to win. Curtis Olender scored twice. Mike Nascimento pitched six innings and struck out three for the win. Stephen Miller pitched a scoreless inning for the save.

Jackson Memorial (1-2), ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11, beat Southern on April 1.

Golf

Southern Regional finished second Tuesday at the Wildcat Invitational at the par-72 Vineyard National Golf Course in Egg Harbor City. The Rams finished with 358 team points.

Donovan Catholic won the tournament with 338 points. Pinelands Regional was third with 370. Millville was eight (405). Lacey Township placed 11th with 409. Barnegat placed 14th (448). Overall, sixteen teams and 81 golfers competed.

Donovan Catholic's Emilio Farina won the individual title with a five-over-par 77. Pinelands' Brandan Tyhanic shot an 80 to take third. Southern's Alex Henbest (82) was sixth, and teammate Graeme Schnarre (85) was eighth. Pinelands' Grace Klements (86) was 10th.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.