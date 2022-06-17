Cedar Creek quartet wins in North Carolina

The Cedar Creek High School boys track and field team won the 4x800-meter relay at the Adidas Outdoor National Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Friday.

The foursome of Dalton Culleny, Jacob Torres, Matthew Winterbottom and Blake Kurtz won in 8 minutes, 0.61 seconds. The TC Roberson Track Club of North Carolina was second in 8:01.

Torres ran the opening leg in 2:00. Kurtz (2:03) and Culleny (2:02) followed. Winterbottom anchored in 1:55.

Cedar Creek’s time is the seventh fastest ever run by a Cape-Atlantic League team. Egg Harbor Township holds the CAL record with a 7:43.40 in 2017.

More than 2,000 athletes from around the country are competing in the three-day Adidas meet, which runs through Sunday.

