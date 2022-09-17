Cedar Creek outlasts Eastside in low-scoring battle

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Cedar Creek and Eastside high school football teams combined to score 69 points when they met in last season’s South/Central Group III title game.

On Saturday afternoon, they combined to score 13.

That was just fine with Cedar Creek. The Pirates scored seven of them.

Running back Mekhi Harvey scored the winning touchdown on a 2-yard run with 7 minutes, 58 seconds left in the game as Cedar Creek won the West Jersey Football League interdivision matchup 7-6.

“This win brings us back to a 2-2 (record),” Cedar Creek defensive standout Mike Sears said. “Now our heads are high. Practices will have a lot more energy, and we really do look forward to the next (few) weeks.”

Harvey rushed 24 times for 113 yards. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound senior was especially effective in the second half when he had runs of 26, 17 and 15 yards.

“I was breaking tackles and playing with speed,” Harvey said. ”I wasn’t letting one person tackle me.”

Both Eastside (0-3) and Creek entered Saturday’s game needing a win. The two schools have played some memorable and entertaining games the past few seasons. Cedar Creek beat Eastside, the former Woodrow Wilson of Camden, 35-34 to win the South/Central Group III title at Rutgers University last December. Three of the last four games between the schools have been decided by a point.

The defenses dominated Saturday.

Eastside picked off four passes, including two by defensive back Julius Dominquez.

Sears and fellow lineman Malik Moore-Summers each made two tackles for losses to lead the Pirates' defense. Cedar Creek made a goal line stand on Eastside’s first possession of the game stopping the Tigers on four plays from inside the 6-yard line.

“We just had to stick to our keys,” Sears said. “There were a couple of plays that hurt us but at the end of the day, we stuck together. We kept our heads high. There was no fighting. We brought each other up. That was key.”

Cedar Creek moved the ball well at times but struggled with consistency Saturday.

“We executed well,” Cedar Creek coach James Melody said. “We just have to finish drives.”

The Pirates finally got the drive they needed in the fourth quarter.

The Cedar Creek defense helped give the offense outstanding field position by forcing Eastside to punt from its own 5. Darius Benjamin returned the 32-yard punt 15 yards to Eastside's 22.

Four plays later, Harvey bulled across the goal line from the 2-yard line. Matthew Best converted the extra point to give the Pirates a one-point lead.

“He grinds you out,” Melody said of Harvey. “He’s a tough physical kid. He was patient today, but he was definitely the spark for us on the offensive side.”

The Cedar Creek defense made one more key stand to preserve the victory.

Eastside tried a fake punt late in the fourth quarter on a fourth-and-10 from midfield. Sears tackled the running punter for a 2-yard loss.

“I was really watching them,” Sears said. “I knew they were going to do something. They wanted to run. They didn’t want to kick the ball. I knew I had to stop that.”

The win gave Cedar Creek a boost toward the playoffs. The Pirates also feel much better about themselves with a 2-2 record as opposed to 1-3.

Cedar Creek plays one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules. The Pirates' next three games are against Salem (3-1), St. Joseph Academy (1-1) and Delsea Regional (3-0). Delsea is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, and Salem is ranked No. 6.

“You definitely need wins,” Melody said. “We just want to take it one week at a time. It’s cliché, saying we want to go 1-0 each week. We’re not really looking ahead to our schedule. We know what it is. We just have to win every week, and that’s what we’re setting up to do.”