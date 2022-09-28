Cedar Creek, Mainland Regional play to scorless tie

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Mainland Regional and Cedar Creek high school boys soccer teams had nothing but respect for each other after the programs battled Wednesday.

After 100 minutes of back-and-forth action, the Cape-Atlantic League National Division game ended in a 0-0 tie. Each team generated plenty of scoring chances, so both defensive units had to rise to the occasion.

Defenders Josh DiFilippo, of Mainland, and Ryan Madamba, of Cedar Creek, did just that.

"It is always close when we play Cedar Creek," said Madamba, a junior. "It is always a great game. It is always fun playing them. We are getting there."

Cedar Creek defeated Mainland 1-0 on Sept. 8. The Mustangs then lost their next five games to fall to 0-6. But they won their previous two games and extended their unbeaten streak to 2-0-1. The Pirates are 3-5-2, and the Mustangs are 2-6-1.

"I think (Mainland) is doing good," said DiFilippo, a junior. "They got off to a rough start, but they are starting to pick it up. We could have taken this one with one chance or one one goal like last time we played them, but it was just here and there."

Cedar Creek outshot Mainland 8-4 in the first half. The Pirates just attacked more and controlled most of the time of possession. There was also a lot of battling going on in the midfield.

However, Madamba and the Mainland defense were put to work.

"Both teams were going back and forth," the 16-year-old from Linwood said. "Chances just kept coming one after another and no one could finish. So, it ended in a tie. It was a great game for our defense. We played really well."

Early in the first half, Cedar Creek' senior Lorenzo Fortunato hit the crossbar in one of the closest scoring chances in the game. He took an incredible shot that made both benches react. The Pirates had other scoring opportunities in the first 40 minutes.

Cedar Creek first-year coach Francesco Torino called his team fighters.

"That was 100% a battle," said Torino, who was an assistant in 2021. "I'm proud of my boys. I'm proud of my team. They fought for each other. They never gave up. Up until the end, we could've won this game. It was a 50-50 battle. … We got them on their home (field), we tied on our home (field), so I can't wait to play them again next year. This is a fun battle against Mainland."

Mainland made adjustments in the second half.

The Mustangs outshot the Pirates 6-3. Javier Torres earned a direct kick after a penalty, and the shot just missed. Matt Karpinski and Carlvin Altidor also had opportunities. Cedar Creek's Jarion Gomez also had chances to score, and the Pirates even had a corner kick that almost was a goal.

"Cedar Creek always plays us tough," Mainland coach Alex Weidman said. "Credit to their coaching staff and their players. They battled. I think that is a staple of their program. They have strong players and defenders, as well. Trying to break those guys down is not easy. But that is the fun part, and coaching is trying to make the adjustments and getting an advantage in the game.

"You feel better about a tie than a loss."

Mainland defeated Absegami on Sept. 21 and Oakcrest on Sept. 23, both in the 97th minute. On Wednesday, Mainland went 100 minutes. But the Mustangs are playing better recently. For Weidman, his team just needs to have more composure.

"That comes with time and experience," he said. "Playing in a lot of minutes and tight games when it's tense gets you get good experience. I, for one, as a coach don't love these overtime games because it gives me anxiety, but being in the fire helps these guys learn."

The two teams were evenly matched in both overtimes, in regards to scoring opportunities. Kyle O'Connor made eight saves for Cedar Creek. Jeff Thomas made 11 for Mainland.

"It was a well-fought game," DiFilippo said. "It just comes down to one chance, and we had to put it away. We started to pick it up and had a little slope there. I love the way we are playing. We just beat Lower Cape May (Regional on Monday) and now we are still climbing. We hope to beat Ocean City (on Friday)."