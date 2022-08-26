Cedar Creek hopes to reload, not rebuild, this season

Many in the South Jersey high school football community figured this will be a rebuilding season for Cedar Creek.

After all, the Pirates graduated numerous standouts from last season’s team, which finished 13-0, won the South/Central Group III championship and finished No. 1 in The Press Elite 11.

But rebuilding is not in Cedar Creek’s plans.

“There’s a lot of excitement for some of these kids who have had to wait their turn to play,” Pirates coach James Melody said. “Last year’s group was so, so, so talented, and senior leadership on top of that. We’re going to have to fill that void, but in terms of our physical attributes, I’m really excited to see these kids play. We know what they’re capable of, but on the outside nobody knows too much about them.”

The Pirates return four starters on offense and four on defense. They are again a South Jersey Group III contender.

“We’re still a very fast team,” Melody said. “That was our biggest strength a year ago as well. We also have size upfront compared to last year. But our biggest strength will be our ability to run to the football (on defense) and make some plays on offense.”

Cedar Creek will feature several talented players who were overshadowed by teammates last season.

Malik Moore-Summers, a 6-foot-2, 245-pound lineman, made 60 tackles, 17 of them for losses, last season.

“He’s a straight-A student in the classroom,” Melody said. “It’s awesome to have those types of kids on your team. He’s a high-motor kid, extremely athletic for a kid his size. I anticipate him being one of the top defensive linemen, not only in South Jersey but in the state.”

Summers leads a defense that also includes seniors Zaire Pilgrim and Dejuan Palmer. Pilgrim, a three-year starter, made 36 tackles and picked off two passes at defensive back.

“Zaire has been incredible for us on and off the field as a leader,” Melody said. “I think he’s going to be explosive as a wide receiver.”

Palmer starred at linebacker, making 50 tackles, six of them for losses.

“Dejuan is a physical specimen for a high school kid,” Melody said. “He’s a kid in the weight room who has benched over 315 pounds. He can squat over 500 pounds. He’s put on a lot of muscle, and he’s a leader.”

On offense, junior quarterback Billy Smith gets promoted from the junior varsity to varsity.

“He’s taken on the leadership role the right way,” Melody said. “He has very good physical ability for both throwing the ball and running. He’s a kid who’s coming into in his own.”

Smith will run an offense with plenty of talent at the skill positions. Senior running back Mekhi Harvey rushed for 306 yards and four TDs last season.

“(Harvey) has been champing at the bit to get his opportunity, and now it’s here for him,” Melody said. “I think people are going to be surprised to see what his ability is.”

Junior wide receiver Alim Parks caught 20 passes for 200 yards.

“He’s a kid who’s gone through the system now,” Melody said. “He was a No. 2 or a No.3 option a year ago, but now he looks to be a No. 1 option. He’s put the time in. He’s an explosive player.”

The Pirates will play in one of South Jersey’s toughest divisions — West Jersey Football League’s Independence, which includes Ocean City, Delsea Regional, St. Joseph Academy and Winslow Township. Ocean City, Delsea and Winslow all played in S.J. finals in 2021, while St. Joe reached the state Non-Public B semifinals.

“It’s a group of well-established programs,” Melody said. “They’ve had sustained success. We’re going to get that opportunity every week to play a premier program. What more could you ask for?”