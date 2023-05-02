Mia McColl scored five goals and added four assists to lead the Cedar Creek High School girls lacrosse team to an 11-10 victory over Gateway Regional in a nonconference game Tuesday.

Cedar Creek led 7-3 at halftime, but Gateway made it close in the second half.

Isabella Cote scored twice and had two assists for the Pirates (6-5). Cierra Sansone scored two and had an assist. Gianna Thoms and Emily Winterbottom each scored once. Winterbottom added five ground balls. Delfina Vanelli made six saves.

Lindsey Baxter scored five for Gateway (8-2).

Lower Cape May Reg. 12, Millville 7: Maddie Gilbert, Olivia Lewis, Sianna King, Tessa Hueber and Nora Shoffler each scored twice for the Caper Tigers (4-4).

Lewis and Ainsley Reed each had two assist. Ryan Salinsky scored once. Hueber had 14 draw controls. Allyson Walsh made 10 saves.

Julia Thompson scored three for Millville (3-7). Brooke Powers scored two, and Melania Tomlin and Ayla Gomez each had one. Maren Woodman added six draw controls and an assist. Macey Williams made seven saves.

Central Reg. 14, Pinelands Reg. 0: Hannah Lewis scored seven for Central (9-1), which is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Riley Coltenback added three assists and two goals. Evelyn Rauscher and Morgan Schinder each made a save. For Pinelands (0-9), Emma Murry made 10 saves.

Boys lacrosse

Mainland Reg. 18, Cedar Creek 7: The Mustangs (8-1) scored six in the first quarter.

Joe DeGaetano led with eight goals and added an assist. Jack Walcoff scored four and had an assist. Jack Venneman scored three and had oneassist. Harrison LaMonica had three assists and a goal. Jude Maurer added two assists, and Jack Kwapinski and Joe Eyde each scored once. Carter Mostecki made six saves.

Jason Bishop scored twice and had two assists for the Pirates (5-3). Evan Scholder and Mike Jarvis each scored twice. Luke Simon had a goal and an assist. Justin Assink, Robby Cote and Sean Ralston each had an assist. Bryan Dougherty made 15 saves.