Cedar Creek holds off ACIT in chaotic finish

Somehow the Cedar Creek High School boys basketball team survived a crazy final 30 seconds Thursday night.

The young Pirates are used to the chaos.

Zaire Pilgrim sank two foul shots with 3 seconds left as the Pirates beat ACIT 64-59 in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game. Cedar Creek evened its record at 5-5.

In the final 30 seconds the following happened:

There were two timing errors.

ACIT received a technical foul for calling a timeout when it did not have one.

Throw in a couple of missed foul shots and layups.

“This is what most of our games have been like,” Creek coach Randy Dean said. “Our games have been grind out games. We’re talented but we’re inexperienced. You’ll see the talent and then you’ll see the inexperience.”

Andrew Gaeckle made the shot of the game.

His 3-pointer from the left wing put the Pirates up 58-51 with 1:08 left.

At the time, Cedar Creek was trying to stall to take time off the clock.

“I was like, ‘No. No. Yes. Yes,’ “ Dean said. “It’s a bad shot if you miss it, a good shot if you make it.”

Fans early filled Cedar Creek’s gym to watch this intriguing matchup. ACIT (6-2) entered the contest on a six-game winning streak.

“We knew they were going to come in hot,” Pilgrim said. “We knew what we had to do.”

The game was an entertaining, fast-paced affair, and that was before the final 30 seconds.

The craziness reached its peak when Jameil Quintanna of ACIT made a 3-pointer with 5 seconds left to cut Cedar Creek’s lead to one.

The Red Hawks called timeout, but they didn’t have any, so they received a technical foul.

Drew Brosh made the technical foul shots for the Pirates to put them up three. Cedar Creek retained possession. Pilgrim was fouled and made the free throws to clinch the game.

“I knew we needed those foul shots,” Pilgrim said. “I told coach, ‘I got them.’”

Pilgrim led Creek with 19. Brosh added 14. Jeff Morano played well inside with 11. Nasir Tucker scored 19 for ACIT.

At the end all Dean could do was smile.

“This is big for the CAL,” he said. “We’re hoping to make a push in the CAL (tournament). I think we have the pieces to do it. But we’re learning as we go, hopefully when we get into February we’re ready to roll.”

Boxscore

ACIT12 16 15 16 — 59

Cedar Creek21 10 14 19 — 64

ACIT—Stroud 10, Quintanna 13, Lopez 7, Tucker 19, Davis 7, Hughes 3

CC—Morano 11, Pilgrim 19, Manning 1, Brosh 14, Kurz 8, Gaeckle 9, Hughes 2