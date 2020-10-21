Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton prepares for upcoming Rutgers football season

Bo said he never knew Schiano personally until now, but his father always admired the coach and told Bo that Schiano would make him better.

“I couldn’t wait (to be coached by Schiano),” Bo said. “Now, playing with coach Schiano and seeing how he is, I just love him. … he’s so energized everyday and so focused everyday. It’s great to have a head coach like that.”

Bo, who led Rutgers with 30 receptions for 427 yards and added two receiving touchdowns last season, is listed as one of three starters, along with Wisconsin transfer Aron Cruickshank and senior Shameen Jones.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound wide receiver had 17 first-down receptions last season and ranked fifth among Big Ten players and 37th nationally in third down receptions between 7 and 9 yards per reception.

"I have played for a lot of coordinators (but) this offense is very explosive,'' Melton said. "(Offensive coordinator Sean) Gleeson had one of the best offenses in the nation (at Oklahoma State). It just gives us an opportunity to make plays on the field. Really with the people we have in the offense we should be able to make a lot of plays. It’s just different.”